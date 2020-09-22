Kentucky Performing Arts and AMPED Present AMPED UP FOR THE WEEKEND

AMPED UP FOR THE WEEKEND will take place on September 17 – November 5; Thursdays, 6-6:30 p.m.

Kentucky Performing Arts and AMPED have partnered for a concert series featuring AMPED's talented students. The weekly concert can we watched live on Facebook.com/AMPED Louisville and Facebook.com/KentuckyPerformingArts, and remain on the pages to watch at your leisure.

The concert series is scheduled to run for 8 weeks (9/17-10/5) and may continue based on demand.

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seek to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204

