Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Ross Matthews

Ross Matthews Name Drop Book Tour comes to The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theater on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35. Kentucky Performing Arts donors can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru (501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY). Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

Since 2001, Ross Mathews has traveled the world and established himself as one of the most in-demand television personalities, hosts, and pop culture experts in entertainment today.

In addition to his work on television, Mathews can be heard weekly on his top-rated podcast Straight Talk with Ross Mathews, where he gives his hilarious take on the latest entertainment news and gossip.

Name Drop is more than a book tour - it's an international tour where Ross brings stories to life on stage, plays games with the audience, and more.





