Kentucky Performing Arts Honored As Winner Of Healthiest Employers Of Louisville

Kentucky Performing Arts (formerly The Kentucky Center) has been recognized as one of the 2019 winners of the Healthiest Employers of Louisville, a nationally recognized awards program powered by the Springbuk Health Intelligence Platform.

Applicants to the Healthiest Employers awards program were evaluated across six key categories, representing a holistic view of employee wellbeing: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. All companies who applied to the awards program were ranked according to the proprietary Healthiest Employers Index, a 1-100 rubric for employee wellbeing programming.

Kentucky Performing Arts was honored on Dec. 20 for its commitment to employee health and exceptional corporate health programming. The organization received the top honor in the under 500 employees category in Louisville. Two other categories (500-5,000 employees and 5,000 + employees) awarded top prizes to LG&E/KU Energy and GE Appliances, respectively.

The Kentucky Performing Arts' Wellness in Action initiative has grown tremendously over the past four years, both in scope of what is offered to staff and in the number of staff who participate in programs that support emotional, social, financial, and physical health. According to a 2019 wellness survey, two things staff most enjoy are opportunities to connect socially with their colleagues and wellness incentive programs that reward staff members who are highly engaged with well-being activities throughout the year. Offerings include a financial well-being online tool to all full-time and part-time staff, a CSA that delivers fresh, healthy produce from May to October, and a partnership with theatre and stage artists to offer movement classes, improv opportunities, and trust-building programs for staff. This program has directly and positively impacted the organization as a whole by saving more than $122,000 in insurance renewal cost avoidance dollars over the last four years.

"As the President and CEO of Kentucky Performing Arts, I value the connection between our organizational strategy and the well-being of all employees," said Kim Baker. "At Kentucky Performing Arts, our Wellness in Action program has made strides over the last four years to improve our financial impact as seen in our insurance renewal savings, and improved overall employee satisfaction. The results since the program's implementation are astounding."

"We congratulate Kentucky Performing Arts on being named a leader in workplace health for their inspiring commitment to employee wellbeing. Each year, it's our privilege at Springbuk to recognize the best of the best in corporate health through the Healthiest Employers awards program. Across the nation, we're encouraged by the tremendous efforts of corporate health leaders proactively investing in the wellbeing of their employee population," said Rod Reasen, Co-founder and CEO of Springbuk.





