Kentucky Governor's School For The Arts Alum Colton Ryan Nominated For Prestigious Tony Award

Colton Ryan, an alum from The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts (GSA), has been nominated for a 2023 Tony Award, the highest honor in live Broadway theater. Ryan received the nomination for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his current role as Jimmy Doyle in the new Broadway musical, New York, New York.

Before starring in Tony-nominated Broadway musicals, Ryan was a student-artist in the Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts 2011 class, where he studied Musical Theatre. A Lexington native, Ryan attended Lafayette High School - School for the Creative Performing Arts (SCAPA) before going on to attend Baldwin Wallace University.

"We are so proud of Colton as he receives this nomination," said Nick Covault, executive director of GSA. "We are honored that GSA was a part of his journey to reach this moment and will be cheering him on as he continues to proudly represent our program and other Kentucky student-artists at the Tonys."

Ryan is currently performing in New York, New York at the St. James Theatre. The new musical officially opened on Broadway on April 2, 2023 and features music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb, a book by David Thompson and Sharon Washington, and additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

New York, New York received nine Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. Watch for Ryan during the 76th Tony Awards on June 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

GSA is a public/private partnership inaugurated in 1987 by The Kentucky Center, the Commonwealth of Kentucky and numerous private supporters. Today, the vital funding required to make GSA a reality is provided by the state through the leadership of the Governor's Office and the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as The Kentucky Center Endowment Fund, David F. Young and Cheryl Cahill, Toyota Motor Manufacturing and more than 300 corporations, parents, educators, alumni and friends of GSA.

