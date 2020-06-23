KPAatHome Series Celebrates Northern Kentucky Artists

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Next week, Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) will feature Northern Kentucky artists as their #KPAatHome program continues. Thanks to sponsors Brown-Forman, Commonwealth Credit Union, Kentucky Tourism Arts and Heritage Cabinet, and the support of regional arts organizations, KPA proudly offers free, online performances to patrons in the comfort and safety of their homes while supporting Kentucky performers and artists.

This week's presenting partners are The Carnegie Center and Black Soil. Concerts will be streamed on KPA's Facebook page, where viewers can watch live, set up a virtual watch party with friends, or return to the saved video at a later time.

Show Schedule

Tuesday, June 23 at 8 p.m.: Je'Shaun Jackson

Wednesday, June 24 at p.m.: J. Evelyn

Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m.: Tony Springs

Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.: Harmony Haze

Saturday, June 27 at 8 p.m.: Keisha Williams

For more information on #KPAatHome, including performance details and series schedule, follow Kentucky Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Kentucky Performing Arts

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204

To learn more, visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You