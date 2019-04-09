HIT THE WALL Comes to Pandora Productions

As the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots approaches, Pandora Productions is proud to present Ike Holter's HIT THE WALL. An homage to the beginning of a movement! The play follows the stories of regular people thrust into extraordinary circumstances. We must never forget that the courage of a few have made a difference for all. Fed up with harassment by the police, the denizens of the Stonewall Inn fight back! It's the early hours of June 28, 1969 when a routine police raid on The Stonewall Inn, a popular underground gay bar in Greenwich Village, sparks a full-scale riot. Violent protests and street demonstrations continued for the next several days in what became known as The Stonewall Riots, thrusting a group of unlikely revolution-aries onto the frontlines of history and igniting one of the most influential social and political movements of the 20th Century. HIT THE WALL focuses on that wild and enigmatic first night of the riots, placing the audience just on the periphery of the conflict. An imaginative blend of history and mythology, it shines a contemporary light on the legacy of Stonewall.

HIT THE WALL is being directed by the company's Artistic Director, Michael J. Drury. The cast includes: Yehudah Jai Husband, Kate Holland-Ballew, Morgan Younge, Mike Price, Lincoln Monroe, Elliott Talkington, Wes Yunker and Rachel Vidal.

HIT THE WALL will run May 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, 25 at 7:30 p; May 19 at 5:30 p and a matinee on May 12 at 2:30 p. The production will be presented at the Henry Clay Theatre in the historic Henry Clay building located at 604 South Third Street, 3rd Floor, Downtown Louisville. Single tickets are available for $20 in advance and $22 day of show for this production online at PandoraProds.org, or by phone at 502.216.5502.

Pandora Productions was founded in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1995 and represents the transformational power of theatre. Its mission is to entertain, engage and inspire its audiences, the community, and the greater human communities by presenting bold, cutting-edge theatrical productions that reveal the commonality of all people while investigating the diversity of human nature, particularly the nature of sexual orientation, through artistic expression. Pandora Productions is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization that benefits largely from the generosity of the community. Donations are encouraged and welcomed, in any amount.

Please visit http://PandoraProds.org for more information.





