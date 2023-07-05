Elevate Your Dance Skills With Northern Kentucky University's Summer Dance Institute

Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts has announced the return of the Summer Dance Institute (SDI), an immersive collegiate dance program tailored for aspiring young artists. Taking place from August 4-6, 2023, this program offers an exceptional opportunity for participants between the ages of 14 and 23 to receive a comprehensive introduction to the field of dance and campus life, culminating in a performance showcase.

The NKU SOTA Summer Dance Institute provides an immersive experience for young dancers, encompassing dance courses, industry and pedagogical training, and valuable network building opportunities. Participants will have the privilege of learning from NKU's faculty, including Jacqui Haas, who will lead the program, along with guest faculty members Lyndsay Barto, Anaya Ni'kole McNair, Shane Ohmer, Jeaunita Olówè, Rowan Salem, and Cat Schmeal-Swope. The state-of-the-art dance studio at NKU will serve as the ideal environment for honing skills and gaining insight into the diverse career options available in the field of dance. The program concludes with a showcase at Greaves Concert Hall, allowing participants to demonstrate their talents.

Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is July 15, 2023. The registration fee is $35, and the program fee is $300. Interested students can visit nku.edu/sdi to register and find further details about the program.

About NKU: Founded in 1968, we are a growing metropolitan university of more than 15,000 students served by more than 2,000 faculty and staff on a thriving suburban campus near Cincinnati. Located in the quiet suburb of Highland Heights, Kentucky—just seven miles southeast of Cincinnati—we have become a leader in Greater Cincinnati and Kentucky by providing a private school education for a fraction of the cost. While we are one of the fastest growing universities in Kentucky, our professors still know our students' names. For more information, visit nku.edu.

About SOTA: The Theatre and Dance, Art and Design, and Music programs make up the School of the Arts that sit in the College of Arts and Sciences at Northern Kentucky University. Theatre and Dance relies on intensive student involvement both inside and outside the classroom. Our staff, resources and facilities serve the developing artist. At the program's center is a vital balance of process and production, giving each student opportunities to stretch boundaries and discover new possibilities. Graduates are working in professional theatres in every major city in the United States and on five continents, having successful careers on Broadway and in regional theatre, on cruise ships, in theme parks and film and television. For more information, visit theatre.nku.edu.''

