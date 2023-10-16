Dolly Parton's 9 TO 5 Comes to The Carnegie

Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) continues its on-tour theatre season with "9 to 5 The Musical" at The Carnegie in Covington. This uproarious musical, featuring brilliant music by country legend Dolly Parton, will be on stage from November 3-11, 2023.

What: 9 to 5 The Musical

When: Nov. 3-11, 2023

Where: The Carnegie, Covington

Tickets: Click Here or 859-957-1940

Set in the late 1970s, "9 to 5 The Musical" centers around three female coworkers who are fed up with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. Fueled by their frustration, they hatch a plan to get even, leading to a series of outrageous events that result in a workplace transformation and the women taking control of the company that had always held them back. Audiences can expect a night of laughter, empowerment, and incredible music.

The cast includes Ellie Bennett, Anna Berry, Jathan Briscoe, Hunter Broyles, Tasha Conzelman, Ella Cooper, Sylas Craven, Braedan Criss, Marlo D'Ascenzo, Audrey Dant, Zachary Farmer, Rachel Gardner, Annie Jennings, Jenna Khan, James Lindeman, Yolee Louis, Anthony Nocero-Schaeffer, James Pinkley, Matthew Rebhun, and Mollie Tagher. The production team features Damon Stevens as Music Director, Jeri Gatch as Choreographer, Marcia Fortner as Stage Manager, Tyler Gabbard as Scenic Designer, Ron Shaw as Props Designer, Cat Schmeal-Swope as Costume Designer, Jo Sanburg as Lighting Designer, and Kevin Havlin as Sound Designer. The show is directed by Corrie Danieley.

Don't miss your chance to secure your seats for an unforgettable evening of music and laughter! Tickets for the NKU SOTA 2023-24 Theatre & Dance Season On Tour are available for purchase now at Click Here.