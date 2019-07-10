Colton Ryan and Evy Ortiz Will Lead WEST SIDE STORY At The Lexington Theatre Company

The Lexington Theatre Company opens their fifth summer season, combining "Today's Broadway Stars and Tomorrow's Broadway Hopefuls" with West Side Story, July 11-14 at The Lexington Opera House. The educational mission of "The Lex" centers around training the next generation of musical theatre artists, as college students from around the country perform alongside and learn from seasoned pros.

The cast of West Side Story is led by Lexington native, (Dear Evan Hansen, Off-Broadway's Girl from the North Country) as Tony. He is be joined by Evy Ortiz (West Side Story - First National) as Maria, Michelle Alves (On Your Feet) as Anita, and Sean Ewing (West Side Story) as Bernardo.

College students and recent grads joining the cast include Trevor McChristian (Elon University) as Riff, Nicolás Acosta (Univ. of Kentucky) as Chino, Vincent Andaloro (Boston Conservatory), Michelle Elizabeth Arotsky (Syracuse), Mateus Barbosa da Silva, Darby Fulcher (Pace), Samuel Gerber (Marymount Manhattan), Ari Glauser (Univ. of Utah), Rosario Guillen (Boston Conservatory), Yoni Haller (The Hartt School), Brandon Halvorsen (Elon University), Courtney Hausman (Baldwin Wallace), Anna Hertel (Elon University), Dakota Hoar (Pace), Ashley Martin (Northern Kentucky Univ.), Sean McManus (Boston Conservatory), PJ Palmer, Camila Paquet (CCM), Benjamin Sears, Mikaela Secada (Univ. of Michigan), and Hank von Kolnitz (CCM).

Some of Lexington's favorite local actors round out the company, including Paul Thomas (Doc), Bob Singleton (Lt. Schrank), Carmen Geraci (Gladhand), Joseph Wrightson (Officer Krupke), Shanna Robinson (Clarice) and Tamaira Robinson (Pauline). Two Lexington High School Students participate in The Lex Performing Apprentice Program - Lauren Carter (Cindy) and Sophia Cooper (Estella).

West Side Story is directed by Mark Madama (Associate Professor of Musical Theatre at University of Michigan). Mark Esposito (Jerome Robbins Broadway) recreates the original choreography by Jerome Robbins. The Lex Resident Music Director Brock Terry music directs and conducts the 29-piece orchestra, as The Lex continues their commitment to providing a live, full orchestra for their productions.

Nearly 30 High School and College Students also participate in the Technical and Administrative Internship/Apprenticeship Program at The Lex in the areas of Stage Management, Production, Administration, Wardrobe, Music, and Lighting Design.

West Side Story will play the Lexington Opera House, July 11-14 and Disney's Newsies will follow, August 1-4. Both productions are presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; Orchestra Sponsor Jen Jordan and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the Opera House Fund, The Lexington Rotary Club, and LexArts.

Season Subscriptions and Single Tickets are currently available at the Lexington Center Box Office, or by phone at (859) 233-3535. Single Tickets are also available at Ticketmaster. For more information or to make a donation, please visit the organization's website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org





