Chamber Music Society Of Louisville Celebrates Beethoven's 250th Anniversary

Chamber Music Society of Louisville has big plans for Beethoven's 250th Anniversary.

2020 marks the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven's birth with cities across the United States and Europe lining up to honor the world's most famous composer. Louisville will be in the International spotlight with its own celebration. The Chamber Music Society of Louisville is presenting its Beethoven Festival by producing all 16 of the Beethoven string quartets in six concerts throughout the year. What makes this unique on the world stage? The presenting artists for all 16 quartets will be the Emerson String Quartet, winners of 9 Grammy awards in classical music and widely regarded as the best living string quartet in the world. Of the Emerson String Quartet, the Times (London) said ...."with musicians like this there must be some hope for humanity." Beethoven Festival concerts will be presented February 8th & 9th, March 1st, October 25th, and November 21st & 22nd, 2020 in Comstock Hall, 105 W. Brandeis Ave., Louisville, KY.

The decision to produce the Beethoven Festival came quickly when Ben Franklin, a member of the Board and a past-president of the Chamber Music Society of Louisville proposed the concept. Ben was steadfast in his view that only one ensemble, the Emerson String Quartet, could be retained to present the entire Beethoven String Quartet Cycle. It was because of Ben's enthusiasm and through his generous financial support that this Festival became a reality. Ben passed away on December 9, 2018 knowing he wouldn't be around to enjoy this six concert series. This Beethoven Festival is being presented in honor of Ben Franklin, recognizing his contribution and service to our organization over the past 48 years.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, or in advance, online, at: http://louisvillechambermusic.eventbrite.com/. General Admission Adult tickets are $40.00, Senior tickets (65+) are $35.00, with student tickets available for $5.00 (age limit applies). A pre-concert talk will precede each performance at 2 PM, adjacent to Comstock Hall. Free parking is conveniently available next to the University of Louisville School of Music at 105 W. Brandeis Avenue.

The Chamber Music Society of Louisville was founded in 1938 and is Kentucky's oldest chamber music organization. The Chamber Music Society of Louisville is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and operates with the support of its longtime partner, the University of Louisville School of Music.





