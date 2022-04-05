Bourbon & Beyond Festival Returns With Brandi Carlile, Alanis Morissette & More

Fans anticipating the return of Bourbon & Beyond will be treated to an event that will be well worth the wait. Leading independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has pulled out all stops to curate a truly one-of-a-kind weekend unlike any other festival experience - adding a full fourth day for the first time just to fit it all in - to be held September 15-18 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.

Bourbon & Beyond's incredible headlining talent begins with Jack White and Alanis Morissette Thursday, September 15; followed by Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile on Friday, September 16; Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet on Saturday, September 17; and a very special closing night Sunday, September 18 including Kentucky native Chris Stapleton as well as The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary celebration featuring Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee. Many of the headliners are returning to Louisville for the first time in a number of years - Bourbon & Beyond will be Pearl Jam's first Louisville show since 1994 and only the fourth time they've played in Kentucky, while Jack White's last local appearance was in 2014 and Kings Of Leon haven't been to town since 2017.

Additional must-see sets across the four-day event will include Father John Misty, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, St. Vincent, NEEDTOBREATHE, The Revivalists, Crowded House, Caamp, Japanese Breakfast, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Cold War Kids, Marcus King, and many more rock, Americana, bluegrass, blues and alt rock artists.

"Bourbon and Beyond is definitely one we are looking forward to," says Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon. "It has amazing food and obviously the best stuff to drink, I love both of those things. And sharing the stage over the four days with friends like Pearl Jam and Chris Stapleton makes us even more excited about it. We can't wait!"

"We really captured lightning in a [bourbon] bottle with this lineup. Honestly, it's one of the best billed festivals in 2022," says Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer said. "Between Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life on back-to-back weekends, there is no better place to be this fall than Kentucky. See you there."

Bourbon & Beyond Lineup

Thursday, September 15

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Father John Misty, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Shovels & Rope, Buffalo Nichols, Hannah Wicklund, Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Hogslop String Band, Tyler Boone

Friday, September 16

Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Charley Crockett, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Houndmouth, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Eric Gales, S.G. Goodman, Hogslop String Band, Jocelyn & Chris Arndt, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Tray Wellington

Saturday, September 17

Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, Drive-By Truckers, JP Saxe, Robert Randolph Band, Reignwolf, The National Parks, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Jon Stickley Trio, Missy Raines & Allegheny, Matilda Marigolds

Sunday, September 18

Chris Stapleton, The Doobie Brothers (50th Anniversary with Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, Tom Johnston and John McFee), NEEDTOBREATHE, Caamp, Marcus King, Yola, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Jukebox the Ghost, Boy & Bear, Madison Cunningham, Gin Wigmore, Sierra Hull, The Blue Stones, Jake Blount, Bella White, Jon Stickley Trio.

