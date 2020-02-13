BWW Interview: Adam J. Levy of THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY at Clowes Memorial Hall

Everyone's favorite dashing prince from The Broadway Princess Party, Adam J. Levy, took a minute to talk about life on tour, baking pies, and befriending a Disney legend.

---------------------------------------------

What has been your favorite thing about touring with The Broadway Princess Party so far?

Oh, boy - there are a lot! I love how each show has its own quirks depending on the audience and where we are. We still manage to make every place we go to feel like home and that is one of the best things about this tour family. But my ultimate favorite thing has been to meet the fans after the show and watch them express their love for this show and the music.

What city has been your favorite so far? Are there any places you or the princesses would like to visit that you haven't yet?

We have seen some amazing cities and beautiful venues but I think my favorite was our first ever touring show. We played the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Orange County, CA which is where I grew up seeing shows and where my dreams of performing originated. We were not prepared for how magical and emotional that show was going to be. We were just starting to learn what it was going to look like and if this was something we could really do - two years later - we're still going strong!

We have a long list of cities we want to visit - a loooong list. Some of those include Orlando, Dallas, Kansas City, Vancouver, Toronto; to name a few.

What's your favorite moment or performance in the show so far?

I love singing 'A Whole New World' with Grammy nominee, Courtney Reed!!! She makes me feel like a Prince both onstage and off.

But, there is another moment in the show where Susan [Egan] sings a Beauty and the Beast medley, which is magical in and of itself... but it ends with the two girls joining her in this beautiful harmonic version of the title song. I love standing in the back of the house and seeing people in the audience grab onto each other and share in the wonder and nostalgia of the song. It's a stunning arrangement by Ben [Rauhala] and an incredible tribute to one of the greatest songs of all time.

In past shows Susan Egan has been a member of the Princess Posse, what has it been like to work with Disney royalty?

You mean, Sus!? It's funny - so Susan and I have a long history. We both attended the Orange County School of the Arts (she would chime in here and say, "at very different times!") I had the opportunity, while in school, to perform alongside her a few times. My senior year of high school she came to do a concert with us - she and I sang, "The Prayer", made famous by Andrea Bocelli & Celine Dion. She joked after that performance that we would be singing it for years to come... and she kept her promise. We spent the next few years reuniting occasionally to perform it with symphony orchestras or at family friends' weddings - it became a staple for us. Then, in 2016, I was working on a solo show in California and I asked Ben if he would arrange a duet for Sus and I to do. We Facetimed with him to rehearse it - that's how that connection was made and the rest is Broadway Princess Party history! And through it all, the magic has never left me. I still have to pinch myself when I think about the little boy watching Hercules on the VHS at home; if only he knew what was to come... Sus, if you're reading this - I love you!!!

I was lucky enough to see you in Waitress this past year, what was it like balancing the two gigs? Or did you take a hiatus from your princely duties to work at the diner?

Hey, thanks for coming to see us! Booking Waitress was a bittersweet moment because it meant I'd have to take the year away from my BPP family. I flew to Arizona for a week to start Waitress rehearsals, flew to California for one more show with BPP, and then flew to Spokane, Washington for my first performance at the diner - all within 48 hours. It was a whirlwind and totally worth it. Plus, it was the perfect excuse for Laura [Osnes] and I to sneak 'You Matter to Me' into a Princess Party and pretend we were starring in Waitress together.

What advice would you give to aspiring performers of any age?

Firstly, I'll say that this business is extremely difficult and that it is not for the faint of heart - but you probably already know that. That said, there is no singular path to making this happen. So, looking at the person next to you, trying to make sense of their path is only deterring you from putting more energy into yourself and your goals. Focus on what is tangible. Ask yourself what you can actively do to grow. Take that dance class. Gather a group of friends and start reading plays aloud. Collaborate and learn from other artists. It is never too late to become a more well-rounded human being and doing so will only aid in the quest to artistic success.

What has the fan response for The Broadway Princess Party been like thus far?

Our fans are the kindest, most-thoughtful group of people in the WORLD and literally today I had a woman from one of the venues we played reach out to echo that. The foundation of the Broadway community and those that support it is one of such unbridled joy and to be on the receiving end of that, getting to share in it with our fans, is a huge gift.

What do you hope people will take away from The Broadway Princess Party?

My real hope is that the show transcends people to a safer, more euphoric, loving world than the one we sometimes find ourselves in. That we can be an escape and a place of refuge for those needing that. That it acts as a vessel for the empowerment of women and a reconstruction of the Princess narrative. But more simply, I hope that people enter the theatre and let this music, these voices, and the hearts of this cast take them on a Journey... to the Past... sorry Christy, I had to!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Broadway Princess Party plays in Indianapolis, IN on February 15, 2020. This performances features Laura Osnes, Christy Altomare, Anneliese Van Der Pol, and Adam J. Levy. Tickets are for sale starting at $16 at ticketmaster.com.





