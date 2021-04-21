BLOCK ASSOCIATION PROJECT Will Stream From the Actors Theatre of Louisville

Actors Theatre of Louisville will stream Block Association Project, April 20-May 1.

Written by Michael Yates Crowley, the performance is directed by Michael Rau, and created by Wolf 359 as part of the 2021 Humana Festival of New American Plays.

The cast includes Nathan Darrow, Ceci Fernández, Lauren Lane, John McGinty, Joe Montoya, Jane Park, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Anne-Marie Trabolsi.

Welcome to the Oak Street Block Association, a group of neighbors fired up to work for the common good...if anyone can agree on what that means. Join the inaugural Zoom meeting and participate in neighborhood decisions in this funny, thought-provoking look at what makes a community, and what breaks it.

All performances will be American Sign Language-Interpreted and Live Captioned (the last section of the production will be captioned only).

Space is limited, so please sign up soon to secure your spot.

To ensure that everyone in the neighborhood can participate, please reserve a spot for each individual separately, even if you live together. (You can provide multiple email addresses when making a reservation.) If possible, you are recommended to join the meeting from separate devices/screens for the best experience.

All Block Association members will receive community emails, starting a week before the meeting. Emails from the Oak Street Block Association will always have [OakSt] in the subject line. (These emails are part of the experience, but if you'd rather not receive them you'll be able to unsubscribe at any time.)

Try to reserve your spot at least a week in advance of your meeting, to participate fully in the email component of the Block Association experience. A reminder with a Zoom link will be sent out on the day of your meeting. Look for a message from BoxOffice@actorstheatre.org.

Learn more at https://www.actorstheatre.org/shows/2020-2021/block-association-project/.