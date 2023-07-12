Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT In Kentucky This Fall

Three Broadway stars are coming together for a magical evening of musical theatre in Kentucky this fall. On September 23rd, Jessamine County Arts is hosting "Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert" at the MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, KY. The concert will feature Adam Jacobs, known for his roles in Aladdin, Les Miserables, and The Lion King; Erika Henningsen, who has appeared in Mean Girls, Les Miserables, and Girls5Eva; and Krystina Alabado, who has performed in Mean Girls, American Idiot, and Better Nate than Never.

The concert serves two purposes. First, it provides performance and coaching opportunities for local artists to collaborate and learn from industry professionals. Second, it raises funds to support arts programming in Jessamine County Schools and Nicholasville, KY.

Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert will also feature an ensemble of local talent, including Kelli Jo Summers, Lauranne Rose, Danielle Hendrix, Halle Hunter, Jackson Greene, Jackson Becker, Bryce Osborne, and Myles Radford. Under the direction of Austin Vahle, this concert promises to bring a slice of NYC to the Bluegrass.

If you're interested in attending the concert, it will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 7:30pm at the MoonDance Amphitheater. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 7:30pm at MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, KY.

To purchase tickets, visit: Click Here