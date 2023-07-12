Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT In Kentucky This Fall

Join in for a magical evening of musical theatre featuring Broadway's finest talents.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July Photo 1 The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July
Elevate Your Dance Skills With Northern Kentucky University's Summer Dance Institute Photo 2 Elevate Your Dance Skills With Northern Kentucky University's Summer Dance Institute

Adam Jacobs, Erika Henningsen & Krystina Alabado To Present, LOVE BROADWAY: A BENEFIT CONCERT In Kentucky This Fall

Three Broadway stars are coming together for a magical evening of musical theatre in Kentucky this fall. On September 23rd, Jessamine County Arts is hosting "Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert" at the MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, KY. The concert will feature Adam Jacobs, known for his roles in Aladdin, Les Miserables, and The Lion King; Erika Henningsen, who has appeared in Mean Girls, Les Miserables, and Girls5Eva; and Krystina Alabado, who has performed in Mean Girls, American Idiot, and Better Nate than Never.

The concert serves two purposes. First, it provides performance and coaching opportunities for local artists to collaborate and learn from industry professionals. Second, it raises funds to support arts programming in Jessamine County Schools and Nicholasville, KY.

Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert will also feature an ensemble of local talent, including Kelli Jo Summers, Lauranne Rose, Danielle Hendrix, Halle Hunter, Jackson Greene, Jackson Becker, Bryce Osborne, and Myles Radford. Under the direction of Austin Vahle, this concert promises to bring a slice of NYC to the Bluegrass.

If you're interested in attending the concert, it will take place on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 7:30pm at the MoonDance Amphitheater. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

Love, Broadway: A Benefit Concert

Saturday, September 23, 2023, 7:30pm at MoonDance Amphitheater in Lexington, KY.

To purchase tickets, visit: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July Photo
The Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show Comes To The Kentucky Center in July

The Association of International Champions (AIC) - - The organization for people who have won the Barbershop Harmony Society’s annual International Quartet Contest – will be presenting the Ultimate Barbershop Quartet Show on Friday July 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts – Whitney Hall, 501 West Main Street.

2
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

To Kill a Mockingbird first hit bookstore shelves in 1960, where it has since become a staple in American literature. An academy award winning film adaptation was released two years later in 1962, and is equally synonymous with the title. The story focuses on a trial in which Tom Robinson, a black man is accused of assaulting Mayella Ewell, a white woman in 1930s Alabama. Atticus Finch takes on the task of representing Robinson. The story focuses on the aftermath of that choice, told through the eyes of Atticus’ youngest child, Jean Louise “Scout” Finch. 

3
Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre Photo
Bobby Bones COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL On Tour Coming To The Brown Theatre

Radio and Television personality Bobby Bones announces the full schedule for his upcoming “Comedically Inspirational On Tour.” The tour comes to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY Friday, November 17. 

4
Louisville Orchestra Reveals Composers For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Creators Corps Photo
Louisville Orchestra Reveals Composers For 2023-24 and 2024-25 Creators Corps

Building on the success of the inaugural year of the Louisville Orchestra (LO) Creators Corps, the LO has announced the appointment of Creators through the 2024-25 season. The 2023-24 Creators are Alex Berko, Nkeiru Okoye and Tanner Porter, and the 2024-25 Creators will be Baldwin Giang, Brittany J. Green and Oswald Huỳnh.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video Photos/Video: Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing 'All I've Ever Known' in Honor of Eva Noblezada Leaving HADESTOWN
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny Video
Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker and Kayla Davion Tribute Tina Turner
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Derby Dinner Playhouse (6/28-8/13)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You