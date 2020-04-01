Actors Theatre of Louisville Launches Actors Theatre Direct With Streams of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA and ARE YOU THERE?

Actors Theatre of Louisville has launched Actors Theatre Direct, a new streaming platform bringing theatre to people's homes during these trying times.

The company will first offer streams of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea and Are You There? with a virtual ticket that puts you in the front row from the comfort of your own home.

If you already had a ticket to one of these shows, you can apply the cost of your ticket to stream the show. All you have to do is opt-in by Sunday, April 5.

The company anticipates streaming April 6-20.

Find out more and get your ticket at actorstheatre.org/direct.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

This intimate, music-filled play imagines two life-changing journeys across the United States, tracing how a Haitian immigrant and his American-born son long to connect-and might come to understand each other at last.

Are You There?

Technology has revolutionized the way we communicate with each other-but is it always for the better? From telephone party lines to Twitter, three writers and this season's Professional Training Company explore the high-tech evolution of our social interactions in this collection of boldly original short plays.





