Apr. 1, 2020  

Actors Theatre of Louisville Launches Actors Theatre Direct With Streams of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA and ARE YOU THERE?

Actors Theatre of Louisville has launched Actors Theatre Direct, a new streaming platform bringing theatre to people's homes during these trying times.

The company will first offer streams of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea and Are You There? with a virtual ticket that puts you in the front row from the comfort of your own home.

If you already had a ticket to one of these shows, you can apply the cost of your ticket to stream the show. All you have to do is opt-in by Sunday, April 5.

The company anticipates streaming April 6-20.

Find out more and get your ticket at actorstheatre.org/direct.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea

This intimate, music-filled play imagines two life-changing journeys across the United States, tracing how a Haitian immigrant and his American-born son long to connect-and might come to understand each other at last.

Are You There?

Technology has revolutionized the way we communicate with each other-but is it always for the better? From telephone party lines to Twitter, three writers and this season's Professional Training Company explore the high-tech evolution of our social interactions in this collection of boldly original short plays.




