Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents PARTY PEOPLE By The Award-Winning Ensemble UNIVERSES, April 5-16

Program is based on interviews with the Black Panther Party and the Puerto Rican Young Lords Organization

Mar. 29, 2023  
Actors Theatre Of Louisville Presents PARTY PEOPLE By The Award-Winning Ensemble UNIVERSES, April 5-16

Actors Theatre welcomes back the award-winning ensemble UNIVERSES (Ameriville, Slanguage, Rhythmicity) for a kinetic mix of poetry, jazz, blues, hip-hop, boleros, salsa, and storytelling. Party People is a dynamic performance that illuminates the complex legacy of these revolutionary movements, and the potential for cross-cultural coalitions to bring power to the people. Performances are in the Pamela Brown Auditorium April 5-16, 2023.

Party People is a musical conceived/written/composed by UNIVERSES (Steven Sapp, Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, William Ruiz aka Ninja), directed by Steven Sapp, and choreographed by Millicent Johnnie, based on dozens of interviews with members of the groundbreaking, society-changing groups the Black Panther Party and the Puerto Rican Young Lords Organization. Party People imagines a present-day reunion at an art opening curated by two young counterculturalists. The curators have complex relationships with the Party members, who fought injustice and provided free food and medical care for their communities-often at the expense of the people who loved them most. Old wounds and generational divides collide in this astonishing, multimedia theatrical event about the price of being a revolutionary and what it means for those who come after.

On Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m., before that evening's performance, the public is invited to "Power to the People: A Community Conversation," a free event at the theater with former members of the Black Panther Party and the Young Lords Organization. Actors Theatre of Louisville will also host a Poetry Pop-Up event at Louisville 's Trouble Bar on Tuesday, April 11 from 5-8 p.m., and there will be a pre-show networking event with the National Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. before that evening's performance. Follow Actors Theatre of Louisville's social media accounts for more information.

Discounted tickets for students and educators are available for $15 plus fees on Wednesdays, April 5 and April 12. Contact boxoffice@actorstheatre.org to order. Additionally, there is closed captioning on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. The performance on Sunday, April 16 will include ASL interpretation.

Originally commissioned by Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Party People was a finalist for the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, with The New York Times calling it "heartbreakingly timely and intensely necessary. Many in the audience had visceral responses to the piece, which asked them to confront a 20th-century history of civil disobedience and to then contemplate what resistance they might offer in the 21st."

UNIVERSES is an ensemble of talented multi-disciplined theater artists who explore the intersections of art, theater, music, dance, culture, politics, and history in order to create moving, challenging and entertaining works for the stage. In the process, Founders and Artistic Directors Mildred Ruiz-Sapp and Steven Sapp have built their own unique brand of storytelling that they have performed at venues throughout the United States and have toured extensively worldwide.

This production of Party People features the exemplary work of actors Pascal Arquimedes, Asia Mark, Nate John Mark, Robin McGee, Patrick Noonan, Sophia Ramos, JL Rey, Robynn Rodriguez, William Ruiz aka Ninja, Mildred Ruiz-Sapp, Angelica Santiago, and Michael A. Shepperd.

The creative team for Party People includes Sound Designer/Music Director Broken Chord, Scenic Designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Christopher Vergara, Wig Designer Cherelle Guyton, Lighting Designer Jorge Arroyo, Projection Designer Philip Allgeier, Stage Manager Joan Foster McCarty, Assistant Stage Manager Dawn Marie Kelly, Production Assistant Megan Meyer, Waymakers Erin Washington & Sola Bamis, Assistant Director Kendra Ware, and Assistant Choreographer Kavin Moore. Casting by Amelia Acosta Powell, CSA; Kavin Moore; and Emily Tarquin, CSA. For the full list of credits, please click here.



Leslie Smart Named Executive Director of the Louisville Ballet Photo
Leslie Smart Named Executive Director of the Louisville Ballet
 Louisville Ballet has appointed Leslie B. Smart, CFRE to executive director of the organization, effective April 1.
Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & I Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Kentucky Performing Arts announced that Dr. Tamekka L. Cornelius has been named Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the organization. She will be responsible for developing and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program that promotes internal and external initiatives for staff and volunteers, programs, community partners, and more.
Experience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKU Photo
Experience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKU
Get ready to experience the best of Broadway at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts with their upcoming production of A Grand Night for Singing! Running from April 14-23, 2023 at the NKU Stauss Theatre, this Tony-nominated musical revue is a fresh take on the beloved works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. A Grand Night for Singing is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Student Blog: Time Management Tips and Tricks Photo
Student Blog: Time Management Tips and Tricks
Hello again, friends! I hope all of you are doing well! Here at UE, we are over halfway through the semester. In the midst of frequent homework, lots of projects, tech weeks, looming finals, and the summer beyond, it can all seem like a lot to handle. I am confident in the knowledge that I am not alone in the feeling of being over inundated with various things, from both my fellow peers at UET and you, readers. So, that said, I wanted to share with you various tips and tricks that have helped me manage my time in my first year of college.

More Hot Stories For You


Kentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & InclusionKentucky Performing Arts Names Dr. Tamekka Cornelius Director Of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
March 29, 2023

Kentucky Performing Arts announced that Dr. Tamekka L. Cornelius has been named Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the organization. She will be responsible for developing and implementing a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) program that promotes internal and external initiatives for staff and volunteers, programs, community partners, and more.
Experience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKUExperience the Best of Broadway with A Grand Night for Singing at NKU
March 29, 2023

Get ready to experience the best of Broadway at Northern Kentucky University's School of the Arts with their upcoming production of A Grand Night for Singing! Running from April 14-23, 2023 at the NKU Stauss Theatre, this Tony-nominated musical revue is a fresh take on the beloved works of Rodgers & Hammerstein. A Grand Night for Singing is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
Kentucky Opera Receives Two Landmark Gifts for New Opera Center in LouisvilleKentucky Opera Receives Two Landmark Gifts for New Opera Center in Louisville
March 27, 2023

Kentucky Opera announced a $1 million gift from longtime donor and former board member Christina Lee Brown and over $325,000 bequest from Rose Mary Toebbe, a close friend of the opera and donor for many years.
Pandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ IssuesPandora Productions To Host GODSPELL Community Discussion On LGBTQ Issues
March 21, 2023

Pandora Productions, one of the country's longest running, Kentucky's oldest and Louisville's only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community continues the 2022-2023 Season with GODSPELL.
BEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 SeasonBEETLEJUICE, FROZEN, and More Set For PNC Broadway in Louisville's 2023-24 Season
March 16, 2023

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announce its 2023-24 season of Broadway productions. The season will kick off in September with Wicked. The lineup also includes Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Frozen, Clue, Six, and Beetlejuice. Learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here!
share