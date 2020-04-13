Actors Center For Training Now Casting For Online Performance

The Actors Center for Training (ACT Louisville) is calling for all teen/tween (ages 10-18) actors, singers, dancers, writers, musicians, and performers to cast for an online live streaming performance.

Submissions will be accepted now through April 27th, 2020 at 5:00 pm at www.actlouisville.com. ACT Louisville will share excerpts from submissions on its social media channels, while choosing performers and pieces to produce an original work online TENTATIVELY scheduled for May 10th.

"Like our Governor Andy has said, 'We will get through this. We will get through this together,'" says Beth Craig Hall, ACT Louisville founder. "Art documents a part of history that is so important- the thoughts and feelings of what our community is going through. I believe our young people have an important role to play in preserving this history. By channeling it through ART, we create something that will live much longer than a virus."

Submission Guidelines:

Actors/Poets (Spoken Word)

Write your own ORIGINAL reflection, monologue, poem, spoken word piece. Then record yourself reading or upload the document.

OR perform a SELECTION from a novel or play that expresses what you are feeling during this time.

Spoken performance cannot exceed 3 minutes.

Singer/Songwriters

Compose and perform an ORIGINAL song

OR choose and perform a song that expresses your feelings during this time

Song cannot exceed 4 minutes.

Musicians

Compose an ORIGINAL piece of music that could be played as an accompaniment to a Spoken Word performance, monologue, or dance.

Composition cannot exceed 4 minutes.

Dancers

Choreograph a piece to music that speaks to your experience now.

More information available at www.actlouisville.com.





