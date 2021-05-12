ACT Louisville Productions Holds Adult And Child Auditions For THE WIZARD OF OZ

ACT Louisville Productions will hold auditions for its inaugural production at Iroquois Amphitheater this month. ALP's mission is to provide access and opportunity to the arts in all areas of the community. Rather than using the traditional methods of theatrical casting, ALP will hold auditions at multiple locations throughout the Metro Louisville area. Interested performers can choose to submit an audition via self-tape or schedule an in-person appointment. Roles are open for children ages 8-17 and for adults. Adult roles will be paid and rehearsals for the production will begin on June 23rd. Not all actors will be called for every rehearsal.

Directed by local favorite Drew Fracher (A Christmas Carol, Dracula) with choreography by Broadway star and southern-Indiana native Sara Gettelfinger, The Wizard of Oz is the classic movie come to life on stage. Follow The Scarecrow, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy... and Toto too, as they journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and find their true hearts' desires. This production contains all of the beloved Oscar-winning songs from the movie including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "We're Off To See The Wizard." Plus all your favorite movie moments, and a few surprises along the way. Bring the whole family over the rainbow and discover the wonderful world of Oz again...or for the very first time!

Audition Schedule:

Friday, May 14th | 6-9pm

Iroquois High School

4615 Taylor Blvd

Louisville, Kentucky 40215

Sunday, May 16th | 7:30-9:30pm

Dancers Center for Training

3900 Shelbyville Road, 2nd Floor

Louisville, Kentucky 40207

Sunday, May 23 | 6-9pm

LCCC

1300 W Muhammad Ali Blvd

Louisville, Kentucky 40203

Monday, May 24 | 5-8pm

Shawnee Arts Center

607 S 37th Street

Louisville, Kentucky 40211

To schedule an in-person audition or a self-tape audition:

Visit actlouisville.com/auditions

There will be 4 performances of The Wizard of Oz at Iroquois Amphitheater July 30 - August 2. To learn more about the production and for ticket information, visit actlouisville.com.