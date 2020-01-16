A SINGULAR THEY By Aliza Goldstein Has Won the 2020 SETC/Stage Rights Ready To Publish Award

Southeastern Theatre Conference in partnership with Stage Rights, the licensing company that represents The Marvelous Wonderettes, announces A Singular They by Aliza Goldstein as the winning play of the 2020 Ready to Publish playwriting competition.

While making up for missed classes, an intersex teenager strikes up a rapport with their biology teacher, who provides much-needed validation for their skepticism about surgically "normalizing" their body, and - perhaps dangerously - treats them like an adult.

This touching and illuminating play premiered at the Blank Theatre Company in 2016 receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike. A Singular They was named the winner of the Ted Schmitt Award for the World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play by the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle in 2017 and the Ebell of Los Angeles Playwright Prize in 2015.

Aliza Goldstein is an Orange County, CA-based playwright originally hailing from Northeast Florida. She holds a B.F.A. in Dramatic Writing from New York University with a double Major in Anthropology (class of 2013). Aliza's work has been performed at theaters across the country, including the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., but most often at the Blank Theatre Company in Los Angeles, CA.

Established in 2016, the SETC/Stage Rights Ready to Publish Award is a program dedicated to developing, publishing, and licensing new works by members of the SETC community. Past winners include Independence Day at Happy Meadows by Laura King, Anthropology Lesson by J. Harvey Stone, and Rev by Rachel Bykowski. You can learn more about the award at www.setc.org/scholarships-awards/awards/ready-to-publish/

The Southeastern Theatre Conference is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and dynamic membership organization serving a diverse constituency and reaching out across 10 states in the southeast region of the United States and across the U.S. SETC is recognized as one of the strongest and broadest network of theatre practitioners in the United States, and provides extensive resources and year-round opportunities for its constituents. Its services, publications and products contribute to the careers of emerging artists, seasoned professionals and academicians.

Los Angeles-based Steele Spring Stage Rights is the foremost independent theatrical publisher of new plays and musicals in the United States, administering stock and amateur performance rights for musicals, revues, plays, and children's shows throughout the country. Some of the titles the publisher currently represents include: the off-Broadway and regional hit "The Marvelous Wonderettes" along with three Wonderettes sequels by Roger Bean; "One in the Chamber" by Marja-Lewis Ryan, a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award Winner for Best Playwriting ; The 2018 Outer Critics Circle Best New Off-Broadway Musical winner "Desperate Measures" by Peter Kellogg and David Friedman; and the multi-award-winning Los Angeles hit "Watson: The Last Great Tale of the Legendary Sherlock Holmes" by Jaime Robledo.





