91.9 WFPK Presents Greensky Bluegrass

Greensky Bluegrass comes to Old Forester's Paristown Hall on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Standard tickets are $27.50. Premium tickets are $55.00. Day of Show tickets are $32.50. Premium ticket purchase includes express entry into venue and access to balcony lounge with private bathroom and full bar service. Tickets are available at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at the Kentucky Performing Arts box office and drive-thru. Please call (502) 566-5111 for information about the range of accessibility options we offer to enhance your performance experience.

After 18 years together, 175 shows per year, nearly 1,000 different setlists, six studio albums and a litany of live releases, Greensky Bluegrass embodies more than just music for its members.

Founded in Kalamazoo, MI, Greensky Bluegrass's members Anders Beck, Michael Arlen Bont, Dave Bruzza, Mike Devol, and Paul Hoffman embody an ironclad creative bond, familial brotherhood, and a lifelong commitment to fans.

Their newest full-length album's title "All For Money" is a paradox on the band's true motivation: love, catharsis and their fans.





