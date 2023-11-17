Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

(mostly)musicals Adds Shawn Ryan And More To (mostly) HOLIDAYS Sparkling Lineup!
(mostly)musicals Adds Shawn Ryan And More To (mostly) HOLIDAYS Sparkling Lineup!

Get ready to kick off your holiday season with (mostly)musicals!

Before you visit with your own family on Thursday, celebrate with ours on Tuesday night! Join Gregory Nabours and mmLA for a surprisingly seasonal cabaret on 11.21.23 at 7:30pm at Upstairs at the Federal in NoHo.

Let's give thanks for the really good things in life: friends, food, fun, and most(ly) of all, MUSICALS! We are thankful for an amazing lineup featuring Broadway's Jason Michael Snow (BOOK OF MORMON), Jeffrey Polk (5 GUYS NAMED MOE), April Nixon (TOMMY, Olivier nominee: DAMN YANKEES), Domonique Paton (WICKED), and Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient); along with Garrett Clayton (TV: HAIRSPRAY LIVE), Elizabeth Adabale (national tours: RENT, THE COLOR PURPLE), EK Dagenfield (IT: A Musical Parody), Marc Ginsburg (national tour: THE BAND'S VISIT), and Rianny Vasquez (OLIVER at 5 Star)! Plus we'll feature 1st time appearances from Natalie Lander (LEGALLY BRUNETTE, tv:"The Middle"), Regina Fernandez (CINDERELLA at 5 Star), and Jalen Friday (HAIR at Altadena Music Theatre)!

And we are EXTRA excited to announce that Shawn Ryan - who has been called "the love child of Peter Allen and Bette Midler" - will be taking the stage at (mostly)musicals for the 1st time since 2018. Before he heads to the Bay Area for his own SOLD OUT holiday show, he'll share a song with us in NoHo!

Doors open at 6pm for drinks and dinner, the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty, hosted by Jason Michael Snow, follows! Whether you've been naughty or nice, (mostly)musicals: mostly HOLIDAYS is the place to be. Gather your friends, put on your festive attire, and get your holiday started right!

Street and valet parking are available. There is a suggested food/drink minimum of $20 for this event. Upstairs at the Federal is located on the 2nd floor of the Federal Bar, and is accessible by elevator.

(mostly)musicals is a uniquely entertaining, (mostly) bi-monthly themed cabaret series in Los Angeles produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours. Follow us on FB and IG for additional content and special offers, subscribe on YouTube for all the videos, and visit Click Here to sign up for email updates and news about upcoming shows!


