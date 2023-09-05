YANKEE DAWG YOU DIE Comes to The Elite Theatre Company This Week

Performances begin Friday, September 8, 2023.

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 1 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 2 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 3 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Neil Patrick Harris to Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG at the Ahmanson Theatre

YANKEE DAWG YOU DIE Comes to The Elite Theatre Company This Week

The Elite Theatre Company has announced the opening weekend of Yankee Dawg You Die – a play by Philip Kan Gotanda, directed by Jolyn Johnson. The production runs for four weekends on The Elite Theatre Company’s South Stage beginning this Friday, September 8, 2023.

Long before Crazy Rich Asians or Everything Everywhere All At Once, Philip Kan Gotanda explored being Asian in Hollywood in Yankee Dawg You Die. In this play, two Asian-American men struggle to find a space in Hollywood in the 1980s: Bradley Yamashita is brash, outspoken, and opinionated; Vincent Chang is a survivor of Old Hollywood stereotypes, trying to remain regal and honorable. Bradley and Vincent’s unlikely friendship--as they talk of life, love, and Tinseltown--shows that generational divides might not be as wide as we think.

Yankee Dawg You Die stars Eric R. Umali as Vincent, and Tae Ho Yoon as Bradley.

The play will run each weekend beginning Friday, September 8, 2023 through Sunday, October 1, 2023. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with a special Thursday performance on September 28th at 8pm. Information at www.theelite.org.

The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035. Adult admission is $20.00 with discounts for Seniors, Students and Military at $17.00. Groups of 5 or more are at $10.00  each. Currently, only cash-transaction ticket sales at the door! No bills over $20 accepted. Online ticket sales are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2261808®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F686666757757?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The Elite Theatre Company has adjusted its policy regarding COVID safety. While proof of vaccination is no longer required for audience members, we ask for cooperation, and request that unvaccinated audience members wear proper protective masks while inside the theater building. ALL volunteer staff and crew at The Elite must show proof of vaccination and boosters, and will continue to wear masks for the protection of our audiences, staff, and artists; this policy shall remain in effect until further notice.

The Elite Theatre Company has been entertaining, educating, and enriching its audience since 1994. After 19 seasons at the Petit Playhouse in Oxnard’s Historic Heritage Square, the theatre company moved to its present, larger venue at Channel Islands Harbor Fisherman’s Wharf at the site of the old Maritime Museum, a facility that elevated The Elite Theatre Company’s ability to produce the highest quality theater in Ventura County on its Main and South stages. The Elite Theatre Company is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, as well as a proud member of the Four-Star Theater Awards Committee and the alliance of Ventura County Theaters.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Photos: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At The Sherry Theater Photo
Photos: First Look at A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE At The Sherry Theater

Collaborative Artists Ensemble presents 'A Streetcar Named Desire' by Tennessee Williams, opening Friday, September 8th. Check out all new photos here!

2
Interview: Jonathan Slavins High on Introducing Us to FREUD ON COCAINE Photo
Interview: Jonathan Slavin's High on Introducing Us to FREUD ON COCAINE

The world premiere of Howard Skora’s Freud on Cocaine opens September 8, 2023, at the Whitefire Theatre. Howard also directs this comedy based on Freud’s Cocaine Papers with the cast of Jonathan Slavin, Barry Brisco, Kim Hopkins, Aaron LaPlante, Sara Maraffino, Sigute Miller and Amy Smallman-Winston. Jonathan graciously carved out some time from his rehearsals as the titular character Freud to answer a few of my analyzing queries.

3
Theatre 40 Play Readings at Greystone Mansion Starts in September Photo
Theatre 40 Play Readings at Greystone Mansion Starts in September

A series of play readings will be presented by Theatre 40 and the City of Beverly Hills at the new intimate Greystone Theatre at the beautiful and historic Greystone Mansion.

4
44 – THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Returns For A Third Term At The Bour Photo
44 – THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL Returns For A Third Term At The Bourbon Room Hollywood

Eli Bauman, Monica Saunders-Weinberg, MB Artists, and Michael Donovan will present the return of 44 - THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden), for a limited engagement at The Bourbon Room Hollywood.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib Video
Go Inside Casey Cott's Broadway Crib
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video
Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Royal Stage Theatre (9/08-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre (10/03-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage Aux Folles
One More Productions at The GEM Theater (8/10-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas
Chance Theater (12/01-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer Session With The Bones Brigade
Coachella Valley Repertory (12/06-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (9/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Hollywood Bowl (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience
Alegria Cocina Latina (12/21-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You