World's First Autism In Entertainment Conference to Be Held in Bel Air in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world's first Autism in Entertainment Conference is a one-day, in-person, groundbreaking event that will take place on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the prestigious Skirball Cultural Center. The gathering features a roster of high-profile industry names, such as Nickelodeon, Ubisoft, animation director Jorge Gutierrez (Book of Life), animator/reality star/educator Dani Bowman (Netflix's Love on the Spectrum), and writer/producer/director Scott Steindorff (Understanding Autism, Station Eleven). In addition, twelve neurodivergent entertainment academies/mini studios – Brainstorm Productions, DaniMation Entertainment, Ed Asner Family Centers, Exceptional Minds, Jazz Hands for Autism, Game Gen, Inclusion Films, JDS Creative Academy, The Miracle Project, Silver Drawing Academy, Spectrum Laboratory, and Visual Arts Academy are set to participate as educational partners.

All of the above unite on common ground to bridge the employment gap between creative adults on the spectrum and studio (plus other content production) employers.

The goal of this gathering is to facilitate communication between studio/producer employers and talented neurodivergent individuals who seek careers in the entertainment industry. Areas of emphasis include film and television production, voice-over and on-camera performance, animation, and video game design.

Autism in Entertainment (AIE) is the result of a strategic collaboration between the nonprofit Orange County Asperger's Support Group (OCASG), disability-focused staffing and consulting firm Zavikon, and generous grant funding from the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS). AIE seeks to connect entertainment top brass with work-ready job candidates who are on the spectrum. All activities occur in real time and on-site during the one-day event in West Los Angeles, California. The Conference goal is to manifest a friendly forum - for both employers and employment seekers - by way of mutually beneficial learning and networking. The program includes panel discussions, breakout sessions, and other activities.

Judi Uttal, AIE founder/chair and OCASG president, has a personal stake in the groundbreaking gathering. In addition to being an autism advocate and activist, she is the mother of an adult son (Joshua) who was diagnosed at age 3. Today, Josh is a Cal State Fullerton graduate whose vocation is video post-production.



“Many individuals on the spectrum have the passion, aptitude, and skills that make them well-suited for entertainment industry employment,” says Judi. “The AIE mission is to increase awareness of these skill sets and forge pathways to internships, apprenticeships, and placement into paid opportunities.”

The Conference program kicks off with a huge, public personality: keynote speaker Jorge Gutierrez. AIE invites attendees to join a heartfelt presentation with the Emmy and Annie award-winner. Gutierrez promises a tour of his Hollywood career as a creator/writer/director/artist and elaborates on autism as his personal super power.

Afternoon breakout sessions branch into separate tracks targeting performing artists, behind-the-scenes creatives, plus custom workshops for small and large employers. For example, during one seminar, video game giant Ubisoft shares aspects of its neurodivergent employment program. Audiences have the opportunity to hear ways that Ubisoft champions people on the spectrum in its workforce.

Between-session entertainment includes several Spectrum Spotlight mini-documentaries, which highlight standout talent. One of these short films - “Autism in Entertainment Spectrum Spotlight: Dani Bowman - Animator/Educator)” - already boasts KIDS FIRST! Film Festival official selection status.

Event registration is free for qualified professionals on the spectrum and for entertainment industry hiring entities.

For agenda updates, distinguished advisory committee biographies, employer benefits, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.autisminentertainment.org and subscribe to the AIE news bulletin. To make a tax deductible donation that directly supports AIE Conference initiatives, see http://www.memberplanet.com/campaign/ocasg/aie-conference-2024-donations, or contact sponsorships chair Marlene Sharp for details at marlene@pinkpoodleproductions.com.

About Autism in Entertainment:

Established in May 2022, the Autism In Entertainment Workgroup includes educators, professionals, and family members who believe that individuals on the autism spectrum can contribute in entertainment-related fields, including film, television, social media, and game design. The goal of Autism In Entertainment is to drive employment efforts in entertainment-related careers.

About the Orange County Asperger's Support Group:

The Orange County Asperger's Support Group is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for autistic teens, adults, and their families in the community. They achieve this through providing support, organizing social activities, and education. Their goal is to empower the autism community by creating a safe and welcoming environment where individuals and families can connect with others who share similar experiences and challenges. We believe that through support and education, individuals with autism can achieve their full potential and become valued members of the community. For more information, visit www.ocaspergers.org or contact ocasupport@gmail.com.

About Zavikon:

Zavikon is an employment agency and consulting firm dedicated to placing individuals with disabilities and those who are neurodivergent in career-oriented employment. They do this in a supportive manner, providing continued guidance along the way.

Zavikon believes there is a job out there for everyone to apply their talents and skills in a meaningful way and they are dedicated to being a bridge to an inclusive working world. For more information, visit www.zavikon.net

Zavikon provides disability employment services connecting individuals to businesses.

or contact info@zavikon.net.

About Jorge R. Guiterrez

Emmy and Annie Award-winning Jorge R. Gutierrez is a Mexican animator, painter, voice actor, writer and director. A CalArts Experimental Animation BFA & MFA graduate, Gutierrez has completed various films, cartoons, and paintings exploring his love affair with Mexican pop and folk culture. Gutierrez was director and co-writer of the Guillermo del Toro-produced animated feature The Book of Life, which earned him a 2014 Golden Globe Award nomination. Along with his wife and muse, Sandra Equihua, they created the multiple Emmy Award-winning animated series El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera for Nickelodeon. Gutierrez most recently created, wrote, and directed the event series Maya and the Three for Netflix. The project won two Annie Awards and four Emmys. Gutierrez currently is writing/directing a Netflix animated feature named I, Chihuahua with Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.