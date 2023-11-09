Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica Celebrates 50th Anniversary of THE NUTCRACKER

Performances run November 25 - December 3.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Westside Ballet of Santa Monica presents its 50th-anniversary celebration of "The Nutcracker," Southern California's longest-running rendition beginning Thanksgiving weekend for eight public performances at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Three illustrious Westside Ballet alumni—special guest stars Tiler Peck, Lucia Connolly, and Lyrica Woodruff—will each take center stage as the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy. These extraordinary artists return to their roots, making these performances truly memorable.

Set to the majestic score of Tchaikovsky led by The Santa Monica College Symphony Orchestra, this year's milestone production will amaze audiences with newly enhanced set designs and costumes.  Featuring over 107 dancers, 225 costumes, and four lavishly designed scenes, Westside Ballet’s “Nutcracker” retains the most memorable traditional characters and iconic moments—including a tree that grows, a firing cannon, Angels gliding on clouds, and falling snow over a stunning corps de ballet. 

A Los Angeles holiday tradition for all ages since 1973, Westside Ballet’s version of the classic preserves the spirit of choreographer George Balanchine as carried on by Westside’s co-founder Yvonne Mounsey, who pioneered the role of Center Spanish while a New York City Ballet principal dancer.

"As we celebrate Westside Ballet's remarkable 50th-anniversary production, we honor our legacy through the exceptional artistry of our star alumni. This year's 'Nutcracker' is poised to be an unforgettable journey into the enchanting world of dance, art, and magic, blending the spirit of tradition with the brilliance of our talented performers." — Judith Meister, Producer & Westside Ballet President

Where: 

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage  at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center
1310 11th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401 

This will be Westside Ballet’s tenth year at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

2023 Performance Schedule:

Saturday Nov 25 @ 1 pm and 5 pm

Sunday Nov 26 @ 1pm and 5 pm

Saturday Dec 2 @ 1 pm and 5 pm (Limited Availability)

Sunday Dec 3 @ 1 pm and 5 pm (Limited Availability)






