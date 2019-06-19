Violinist Ray Chen and the LA Phil Announces Finalists in the 'Play with Ray' Competition at the Hollywood Bowl

The three finalists for "Play with Ray" - an international skills-based talent competition whose winner will perform with world-renowned violinist Ray Chen and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl - have been selected: Adriana Bec, age 13, of San Antonio, TX, USA; Youngji Kim, age 22, of Daegu, South Korea; and Laura Kukkonen, age 17, of Helsinki, Finland.

The three were selected by a panel of judges, which included Ray and members of the LA Phil, and will be flown to Los Angeles to play violin with Ray in person on rare violins provided by Tarisio, the leading international purveyor of fine instruments and bows. The finalists will also attend masterclasses and concerts in the days leading up to the concert.

The grand-prize winner will join Ray and the LA Phil, led by Ben Gernon, on stage at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, performing the first movement of Bach's Double Violin Concerto. The concert, which takes place Thursday, August 8, at 8PM PDT, will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

More than 800 applicants submitted videos of themselves performing alongside a video of Ray provided by the LA Phil. Among the submissions, 73 countries and six continents were represented, with an age range of six to 76.

Ray Chen is a violinist who redefines what it is to be a classical musician in the 21st century. With a media presence reaching millions, Ray Chen's remarkable musicianship transmits to a global audience that is reflected in his engagements with the foremost orchestras and concert halls around the world.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, under the vibrant leadership of Music Director & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, presents an inspiring array of music from all genres - orchestral, chamber and Baroque music, organ and celebrity recitals, new music, jazz, world music and pop - at two of L.A.'s iconic venues, Walt Disney Concert Hall (laphil.com) and the Hollywood Bowl (hollywoodbowl.com). The LA Phil's season extends from September through June at Walt Disney Concert Hall and throughout the summer at the Hollywood Bowl. With the preeminent Los Angeles Philharmonic at the foundation of its offerings, the LA Phil aims to enrich and transform lives through music, with a robust mix of artistic, learning, and community programs.

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances.





