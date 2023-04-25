Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Wonkybot Unveils Stewart St John & Michael Plahuta's 'Supervillain' Music Video From Comedy 'Dr Epic & 1102'

The song and video pay fun homage to the music videos of the 80s.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Even though "The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows" is an audio-only comedy podcast series, Wonkybot Studios was inspired to create a music video based on the original song "Supervillain" featured in the season finale of the hit supervillain podcast. Written by music duo Stewart St John & Michale Plahuta, the 80s-inspired track is a major plot point in the episode, which sees the villainous Dr. Epic traveling back in time through the vibrational soundwaves of an 80s-style song he has to sing.

Watch below!

"It's a really funny, totally over the top episode," said series creator Stewart St John, who also writes, directs, produces and voices the 'Dr Epic' character. "We're always looking to do things on the show we've never done before, and an 80s song serving as a time machine was totally new!"

"Once we decided to do it we wanted to write and produce a song that felt like it genuinely came out of that time period," explained Plahuta about the making of the song. "So we made use of hardware synthesizers that were in heavy use in 1984 (where the scene of the show and the song is set), including the legendary LinnDrum LM-2 drum machine, JUNO-106 analog synthesizer and the Oberheim OB-8 to name a few."

The duo then decided to produce a music video that reflected the tongue-in-cheek nature of the song.

"I brought my best 80s music video vibe to the production," laughed St John, who directed the shoot and performs in the video. "I had to sing as my character Dr. Epic, which was challenging because he speaks with a certain raspiness and dramatic flair, but I had fun. It's definitely over the top, I hope fans of the show will enjoy it."

The song is now available on a special EP soundtrack album "The Dr Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows" featuring several other tracks the duo have composed for the series. It's available to stream on all major music platforms.

St John & Plahuta, who composed and produced 18 songs for the NY concert performance of Tara Tremendous and currently have a movie musical project with Marc Platt Productions (the producer behind the upcoming movie Wicked), write and score the music for all shows on Wonkybot's growing network.

"We compose everything from original theme songs to the actual scores you hear in the shows," said Plahuta.

Two seasons of "The Dr Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows" are available to listen to at Wonkybot.com, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all major podcast platforms.

About Wonkybot Studios

Wonkybot was founded in 2015 by Stewart St John, whose credits include Disney's "Seventeen Again," ABC's "Sabrina: The Animated Series" and Fox Kids' "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers." Along with founding partners Todd Fisher and Michael Plahuta, Wonkybot launched "Tara Tremendous" as its first scripted audios series which hit #1 in Kids & Family on the Apple Podcasts Charts and went on to win the Parents' Choice Award for "Best Kids Podcast" in 2020 and a Kidscreen Awards 2023 nomination for Best Podcast. Wonkybot also created and produced two seasons of teen horror series "Origins Unknown," which won the Webby Honoree Award for Best Kids Podcast.



