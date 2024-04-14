Varla Jean Merman To Play Catalina Jazz Club This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Drag icon and award-winning singer and comedienne Varla Jean Merman is set to bring her new show Stand By Your Drag to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Tuesday, April 23, at 8:30pm, it was announced by Catalina and Chris Isaacson Presents.



Varla Jean Merman (aka Jeffery Roberson Loe) starred in the musical Lucky Guy opposite Leslie Jordan at the Little Shubert Theatre in New York City in 2011 and the New York Times said, “If Carol Burnett and Harvey Korman had stood in front of the right pair of funhouse mirrors, they might have resembled Ms. Merman and Mr. Jordan in stature as well as comedic talent.” More recently, Loe starred in the films Hush Up, Sweet Charlotte, Girls Will Be Girls, and Varla Jean and the Mushroomheads. Off-Broadway audiences have also embraced him in the title role of Giancarlo Menotti's opera The Medium as well as the title role in the musical comedy farce Mildred Fierce. He played the role of Mary Sunshine on Broadway in the revival of Chicago as well as in the First National Tour. In 2010, he won Boston's Elliot Norton Award for Best Musical Performance in Phantom of the Oprah. Loe's longtime collaboration with the prolific Ricky Graham has produced such hits as Hello Dawlin'!, Gone With the Breaking Wind, Steel Poinsettias, and the hugely successful Scrooge in Rouge which will receive nine productions across the country in 2024. As Varla Jean, Loe has filled concert halls and cabarets across the world, including the Sydney Opera House and Carnegie Hall. He made his network television debut on All My Children, guest starred on Ugly Betty, and was on Bravo's Project Runway (Season Five) as the winning model in the show's drag challenge.



Admission is $25–$60 with VIP and Artist Circle seats available (includes post-show artist meet and greet). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets online go to the button below or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

Chris Isaacson Presents (CIP) has created, produced, and promoted over 1000 events since the company's founding in 2004. From small clubs to major theatres, CIP has presented many of the most influential stars of this generation including Grammy, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning musicians, actors, and recording artists. Highlights include producing elaborate premiere events for the FX Networks series Feud: Bette & Joan and POSE, events for Rolling Stone, Amazon, Ford, Subaru, The Grove LA and Americana at Brand, award-winning presentations at Ford Theatres, and most recently serving as producer on the critically acclaimed feature documentary Studio One Forever, directed by Marc Saltarelli and starring Thelma Houston, Chita Rivera, Melissa Rivers, Lance Bass, and Bruce Vilanch, and with Dick and Arlene Van Dyke on the CBS television special Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic. CIP produced the 2023 Creative Business Awards ceremony in West Hollywood at the 1 Hotel which honored the Sunset Marquis Hotel, presented by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and hosted by Kate Flannery and Jackie Tohn. For more information on upcoming CIP events, including jazz recording artist Jonathan Karrant (April 14), The Winehouse Experience starring Mia Karter (April 17 & 21), jazz chanteuse and big voice behind Madonna Niki Haris (May 12), George Michael: Reborn starring Robert Bartko (May 22), America's Got Talent star Brian Justin Crum (May 30), award-winning jazz singer Sacha Boutros (June 27), The Voice winner Alisan Porter (June 30), award-winning singer Melanie Taylor (July 18), and singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson (October 4), go to www.ChrislsaacsonPresents.com.