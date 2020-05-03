VIDEO: Watch Redlands' LifeHouse Theater's ABRAHAM AND SARAH; New Productions to Be Added Weekly

Like many other theaters, Redlands' LifeHouse Theater has cancelled all of its live performances due to the current health crisis. However, the theater has been offering streams of its past productions on YouTube.

Every Friday in May, LifeHouse will add another production to its YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/LifeHouseTheater. Each production will be available for one week.

The first performance is Abraham and Sarah, which will be available to stream through May 7. Watch the production below!

Productions that will leave YouTube on May 4 are "The Disciples of Jesus," "Joseph!" and "The Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk." Be sure to tune in on YouTube while you still can!





