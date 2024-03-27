VERSIFIED! THE HUMAN EQUATION Comes to Los Angeles This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There is a line running through our lives, connecting each moment, each emotion. Occasionally our lines cross and in an open glance we see our neighbor, our spouse, our daughter, the stranger in the laundromat. For a moment we recognize them and, as their gaze meets ours, we are also understood.

Opening this April, poetry meets theatre in Los Angeles with Versified! The Human Equation. Combining professional theatre with exquisite poetry, a powerful dramatic experience and using the extraordinary words of Bob Gossom’s most recent book, The Human Equation, this National Poetry Month event redefines the relationship between poetry and the stage. Versified! The Human Equation will run for three weekends April 12th-27th at the Two Roads Theater in Studio City. Join us for an unforgettable night where the boundaries between verse and performance dissolve, and the stage becomes a canvas for the magic of the spoken word.

About the Show

Ten years ago, Bob Gossom wrote an odd, complex poem titled “The Page Turner” that required separate female voices to be read. Experiencing presenters share the lines of the poem, passing the words between them, sent chills down his spine. Soon all of his public readings were “versified” and participatory – recruiting friends, relatives, and audience members to join him in presenting poems. “I found myself standing on a picnic table deep in the Grand Canyon, challenged to give a poem to 80 fellow hikers, so I recruited the challenger to stand beside me.” says Gossom. These experiences led to a trial show in 2020, as the pandemic broke. Last year, performing in a tap dance production Bob was again called to give a poem. This time he partnered with professional actor, Sonny Lira. Realizing Sonny's delivery was infinitely better than his own, he recruited Sonny and thus began the collaboration to create Versified! The Human Equation.

Recognized for his distinctive poetry, Los Angeles-based writer Bob Gossom is also a distinguished member of the Directors Guild of America and a respected applications developer. With successful ventures in both domains, he has established multiple companies and has been a frequent presenter at DevCon, a prestigious international conference focused on software development. Bob’s community contacts have included working with youth diversion programs, hotlines, and athletic coaching. He is well known for his love of music, movies, books, hiking, body surfing, and tap dancing. Through it all Bob has created deeply moving, finely crafted, poems. Versified! The Human Equation is his second theatrical production and is based on his fifth book of poetry.

Director Sonny J. Lira is an artist based in Los Angeles California. With his production company, Hyperactive Studios, he has produced several classical theatre pieces and some short form media. He is a composer, dancer, and an animator as well as a live theatre practitioner. Most recently, he produced and directed Shakespeare's Richard III in Hollywood. He is currently preparing to mount an upcoming production of Othello. Connect with him on Instagram @hyperactivestudios

Gracie Glib, a native Californian, holds a BA in Theatre Performing Arts from LaVerne University and physical fitness certifications through the American Council on Exercise. Her talents have graced screens on networks such as Lifetime and TLC, as well as on the hit TV show Dance Fever. Beyond television, she's showcased her skills as an improvisational actor for American Immersion Theatre and has performed in numerous productions spanning musical theatre, drama, comedy, and farce across the vibrant landscape of Los Angeles.

Jeannette Srinivasan is a multidisciplinary artist from San Antonio, Texas, currently based in L.A. A first-generation American from both Mexican and Indian parents, she graduated from CalArts in 2023 with a BFA in Acting and Double Minor in Creative Writing and Digital Arts. Their most recent original work, Tsipekua, has been seen taking over CalArts two years in a row during ‘Day of the Dead’, in collaboration with fellow Latin Artists. Prior to that, their play, yellow/blue, a story based on her personal experience of being a “twinless twin” was seen in the Summer of ‘22 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival as a scholarship-winning production. They also recently understudied for CNP's World Premiere of Scene with Cranes at REDCAT. Website: jeannettesrinivasan.com Insta: @jeannettesrinivasan

Valerie Vibar was born and raised in Manila and studied Art & Animation at the University of Texas and Media at Korea University in Seoul. As a teenager, Valerie contributed her paintings to numerous UNESCO events, showcasing Philippine culture and society. She is also the illustrator of the children's book, "The Adventures of Aya and Dada" by Byron Taylor.

With a background in Italian, German, and English opera, Valerie is also a virtuoso pianist and trained singer. She has performed on Wish! 1075 and The Ultimate Singer (Amazon Prime). Her dancing skills are equally impressive, having performed as a soloist in both the Philippines and the US. Her acting credits include work with the Berubian Theater Company, Spirit on Stage, North Lake Theater, Gantimpala Theater (Philippines), and the Fringe Theater (Philippines). Valerie’s TV credits include Beautiful Stranger, Karelasyon, Imbestigador, The Artists' Process, and In Ice Cold Blood.

Carver Folkes, a native of Trinidad & Tobago, immigrated to the United States to study acting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. After starring in over 17 stage productions in New York, Folkes was cast in the CBS pilot Drew, a contemporary take on the title character from Carolyn Keene's beloved books. Folkes starred alongside Person of Interest's Sara Shahi, ER's Anthony Edwards and stage and screen actress Debra Monk. James Strong (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who) was at the helm of this highly anticipated pilot. When not filming, Carver enjoys mentoring underprivileged teens and giving back to under-served communities.

D'Andre's diverse background spans voice acting, public speaking, and community leadership. From voicing audio books, commercials, and public events, he's a seasoned communicator. For the City of Los Angeles, he's known for his presentations and facilitation on complex community issues. Now, D'Andre is thrilled to debut his storytelling prowess on the stage in Versified! The Human Equation.

Aidan John is an Actor and Musician from Long Beach, California. Aidan’s acting background is largely informed by his love of musical theatre. His recent roles include tribe members in Hairand The Baker in Into the Woods. When he is not performing, Aidan enjoys planning art shows and concerts with the wonderfully creative people that he meets in the industry. Aidan is currently unrepresented on the lookout for commercial representation!