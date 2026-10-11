VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN to Open at Write Act Repertory
The anthology features original plays written and directed by multiple artists, with a cast including Artavious Anderson, Grace Major, and Trevor Murphy.
Write Act Repertory and Producing Artistic Director John Lant, along with producers David Lvov, Dmitry Parkhomchuk, and Susan Gasparyan, are presenting the fourth annual Cringe Festival 2026, titled VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN. The world premiere series features six one-act plays with special hosts, for a limited run of eight performances.
Step into the shadows of imagination with VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN, a chilling and thought-provoking anthology of six original one-act plays making their world premiere. Each tale explores the uncanny, the unsettling, and the otherworldly—where reality bends and the unknown takes center stage. From psychological horror to speculative fiction, VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN invites audiences to confront the fears that lurk just beyond the veil. Each play is a standalone journey into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation. (18+)
FRANK SOUP
Written by Jonathan Harrison
Directed by Abigael Peltonen
LOGLINE: Dr Frankenstein and his assistant, Ygor, discover the science of theater! Through his science, they unveil the secret of life!
GHOST AND GUILT STORY
Written by Trevor Murphy
Directed by Susan C. Hunter
LOGLINE: A daughter is haunted by a meeting with her father. What each remembers determines what comes next.
THAT CERTAIN GLOW
Written by Susan C. Hunter
Directed by Katie Bogard Ward
LOGLINE: Romance is sparking between two Halloween pumpkins until Midnight Max, the local street cat, arrives to destroy their love. Setting: Mr. Miller's Porch on Halloween Night
INSOMNIA
Written by Gilad Nilo
Directed by Sochima Ukeje
LOGLINE: Two sleep-deprived strangers trapped in a sleep clinic for overnight observation break protocol by talking to each other, revealing that their nightmares, as well as their dreams, may be more similar than they believed.
JASON FACES SOCIETAL PRESSURE
Written by Annsh Maithani
Directed by Timur Badanov
LOGLINE: A serial killer goes through an identity crisis on Halloween and ends up having therapy with a seemingly unbothered girl in a Donald Duck costume that he has sort of kidnapped.
HONEY, I'M DEAD
Written and Directed by Dmitry Parkhomchuk and David Lvov
LOGLINE: During the live taping of a beloved sitcom's Halloween special, a supporting actor is possessed by the vengeful spirit of a cast member who died onstage ten years earlier.
Description: A collection of standalone journeys into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation brought to life (or death) by 5 writers, 7 directors, 15 actors and 1 host, hopefully not in a pear tree.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
|
Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
|
Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
|
CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)