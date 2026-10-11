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VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN to Open at Write Act Repertory

The anthology features original plays written and directed by multiple artists, with a cast including Artavious Anderson, Grace Major, and Trevor Murphy.

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VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN to Open at Write Act Repertory

Write Act Repertory and Producing Artistic Director John Lant, along with producers David Lvov, Dmitry Parkhomchuk, and Susan Gasparyan, are presenting the fourth annual Cringe Festival 2026, titled VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN. The world premiere series features six one-act plays with special hosts, for a limited run of eight performances.

Step into the shadows of imagination with VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN, a chilling and thought-provoking anthology of six original one-act plays making their world premiere. Each tale explores the uncanny, the unsettling, and the otherworldly—where reality bends and the unknown takes center stage. From psychological horror to speculative fiction, VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN invites audiences to confront the fears that lurk just beyond the veil. Each play is a standalone journey into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation. (18+)

FRANK SOUP

Written by Jonathan Harrison

Directed by Abigael Peltonen

LOGLINE: Dr Frankenstein and his assistant, Ygor, discover the science of theater! Through his science, they unveil the secret of life!

GHOST AND GUILT STORY

Written by Trevor Murphy

Directed by Susan C. Hunter

LOGLINE: A daughter is haunted by a meeting with her father. What each remembers determines what comes next.

THAT CERTAIN GLOW

Written by Susan C. Hunter

Directed by Katie Bogard Ward

LOGLINE: Romance is sparking between two Halloween pumpkins until Midnight Max, the local street cat, arrives to destroy their love. Setting: Mr. Miller's Porch on Halloween Night

INSOMNIA

Written by Gilad Nilo

Directed by Sochima Ukeje

LOGLINE: Two sleep-deprived strangers trapped in a sleep clinic for overnight observation break protocol by talking to each other, revealing that their nightmares, as well as their dreams, may be more similar than they believed.

JASON FACES SOCIETAL PRESSURE

Written by Annsh Maithani

Directed by Timur Badanov

LOGLINE: A serial killer goes through an identity crisis on Halloween and ends up having therapy with a seemingly unbothered girl in a Donald Duck costume that he has sort of kidnapped.

HONEY, I'M DEAD

Written and Directed by Dmitry Parkhomchuk and David Lvov

LOGLINE: During the live taping of a beloved sitcom's Halloween special, a supporting actor is possessed by the vengeful spirit of a cast member who died onstage ten years earlier.

Description: A collection of standalone journeys into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation brought to life (or death) by 5 writers, 7 directors, 15 actors and 1 host, hopefully not in a pear tree.

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