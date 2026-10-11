VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN to Open at Write Act Repertory

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Write Act Repertory and Producing Artistic Director John Lant, along with producers David Lvov, Dmitry Parkhomchuk, and Susan Gasparyan, are presenting the fourth annual Cringe Festival 2026, titled VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN. The world premiere series features six one-act plays with special hosts, for a limited run of eight performances.

Step into the shadows of imagination with VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN, a chilling and thought-provoking anthology of six original one-act plays making their world premiere. Each tale explores the uncanny, the unsettling, and the otherworldly—where reality bends and the unknown takes center stage. From psychological horror to speculative fiction, VEILS OF THE UNKNOWN invites audiences to confront the fears that lurk just beyond the veil. Each play is a standalone journey into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation. (18+)

FRANK SOUP

Written by Jonathan Harrison

Directed by Abigael Peltonen

LOGLINE: Dr Frankenstein and his assistant, Ygor, discover the science of theater! Through his science, they unveil the secret of life!

GHOST AND GUILT STORY

Written by Trevor Murphy

Directed by Susan C. Hunter

LOGLINE: A daughter is haunted by a meeting with her father. What each remembers determines what comes next.

THAT CERTAIN GLOW

Written by Susan C. Hunter

Directed by Katie Bogard Ward

LOGLINE: Romance is sparking between two Halloween pumpkins until Midnight Max, the local street cat, arrives to destroy their love. Setting: Mr. Miller's Porch on Halloween Night

INSOMNIA

Written by Gilad Nilo

Directed by Sochima Ukeje

LOGLINE: Two sleep-deprived strangers trapped in a sleep clinic for overnight observation break protocol by talking to each other, revealing that their nightmares, as well as their dreams, may be more similar than they believed.

JASON FACES SOCIETAL PRESSURE

Written by Annsh Maithani

Directed by Timur Badanov

LOGLINE: A serial killer goes through an identity crisis on Halloween and ends up having therapy with a seemingly unbothered girl in a Donald Duck costume that he has sort of kidnapped.

HONEY, I'M DEAD

Written and Directed by Dmitry Parkhomchuk and David Lvov

LOGLINE: During the live taping of a beloved sitcom's Halloween special, a supporting actor is possessed by the vengeful spirit of a cast member who died onstage ten years earlier.

Description: A collection of standalone journeys into the macabre, yet together they form a tapestry of dread, wonder, and revelation brought to life (or death) by 5 writers, 7 directors, 15 actors and 1 host, hopefully not in a pear tree.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 20 Days 09 Hrs 14 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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