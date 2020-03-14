Towne Street Theatre to Postpone Ten-Minute Play Festival

Towne Street Theatre will postpone its Ten-Minute Play Festival:

Dear Towne Street Theatre Supporters:

In light of the recommendation by Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Eric Garcetti and the California Department of Health regarding public gatherings, we are postponing our Ten Minute Play Festival that was scheduled for April. We will notify you as soon as we are able to re-schedule.

We are so proud of the work that everyone has been putting into our rehearsals and marketing efforts so far. However, the health and well-being of the entire community comes first.

The following options are available for those who have already purchased tickets to cancelled performances. Transferring your ticket to a donation supports TST during these uncertain times, and we appreciate your consideration.

Donate your ticket and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

Credit your ticket value towards a future TST performance.

Receive a refund.

You can fill out this form to put in your request now.



As a nonprofit organization, Towne Street Theatre has been a proud member of the community for nearly 30 years. Without the revenue from ticket sales, we are hopeful for the the support of our loyal friends and patrons to keep the company moving forward in these trying times. We need you now more than ever.

You can make a donation by clicking here.

As always, your donation will be fully tax-deductible. We appreciate your support as we continue to monitor the situation. In the meantime, please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Nancy Cheryll Davis, Artistic Producing Director



Links to more information about COVID-19:

CA Dept of Health Recommendation

Mayor Garcetti Recommendation

CDC





