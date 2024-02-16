Tickets On Sale Now To See THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG At The El Capitan Theatre!

Journey into the Bayou as Disney's “The Princess and the Frog” returns to the big screen at the El Capitan Theatre. Tickets for this special theatrical engagement March 1 – 9 are on sale now.

A fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, March 1. Each attendee will receive popcorn, a beverage, and an event credential with their ticket. Tickets are $22.

Daily showtimes for “The Princess and the Frog” Monday through Thursday are 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Daily showtimes Friday through Sunday are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets for showtimes are $12 for guests of all ages.



About Disney's “The Princess and the Frog”:

A modern twist on a classic tale from Walt Disney Animation Studios features a beautiful girl named Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) who dreams of owning her own restaurant. When she meets a frog prince who desperately wants to be human again, a fateful kiss leads them both on a hilarious adventure through the mystical bayous of Louisiana...with the villainous voodoo magician Dr. Facilier (Keith David) in hot pursuit.





About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.