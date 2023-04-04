Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse

Join Theatre 360's talented teens as they set sail for Shakespeare's enchanted island! This production is the result of a collaborative process between the students, 360 teaching artist and dramaturg Melissa Booey, and director Elyse Mirto.

Ms. Mirto is a classically trained actress, having studied at the Royal National Theatre of Great Britain. Local audiences may have seen her in roles at A Noise Within, The Geffen Playhouse, Boston Court, and the Mark Taper Forum, as well as numerous television and film appearances.

Students at Theatre 360 take classes year-round in acting, voice, and dance as part of the studio's "full circle" educational programming.

Twelve years after escaping a coup, Prospera, who is both a magician and the former Duchess of Milan, summons a storm to shipwreck her scheming brother Antonio. When the survivors meet the inhabitants of Prospera's island - among whom are a monster and a fairy - a romance, a mutiny, and much magic follow. The Tempest addresses themes of love and family, betrayal, revenge, and forgiveness and is considered by some scholars to be Shakespeare's best work.

Directed by Elyse Mirto. Produced by Devon Yates. Dramaturgy by Melissa Booey. Adapted from the original text by William Shakespeare.

RUNS Fri, April 7 @ 7:30 pm; Sat, April 8 @ 1:00pm and 6:00pm at Sierra Madre Playhouse (87 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre, CA 91024). Pre-sale tickets sold online only. Box Office will open 30 mins before show and will stay open until 15 minutes after curtain. Buy tickets online at Click Here