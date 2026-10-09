The Wallis Will Present Family Fest Día de los Muertos

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Step into a world of color, music, and tradition as The Wallis once again honors Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) with the first Family Fest of the season on Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 11:00am. This marks the second year The Wallis has hosted our Dia de Los Muertos Family Fest, which was heavily attended last year. Admission is free. Due the popularity of this event, making early reservations and signing up for our e-newsletter are advised, both at www.thewallis.org.



Honor loved ones, share stories, and celebrate life during a joyful afternoon of vibrant activities, festive music, dance, and food inspired by this rich cultural tradition. With fun for all ages, we'll come together in community to remember the past and embrace the present.



The day of remembrance and gratitude will feature performances and engaging arts and crafts activities from Self Help Graphics, Mariachi Tierra del Sol Juvenil de Los Angeles, Lil Libros, Everybody Dance LA, Cayton Children's Museum, Color Me Face Painting, and artist Alvaro Asturias.



Event highlights include:

Lil Libros authors will do story time from the Lil' Libros collection and share arts, crafts, and learning activities inspired by Día de los Muertos.

Self Help Graphics offers a unique community altar that families can contribute to.

Face painting by Color Me Face Painting, featuring Día de los Muertos–inspired designs for the whole family.

Enjoy taking a Latin Dance Rhythms class with Mr. Gabriel Avila from Everybody Dance LA!

The Cayton Children's Museum brings a pop-up activation to The Wallis Día de los Muertos Family Fest, called “Guiding Spirits with Tissue Paper Marigolds,” inviting kids and families to celebrate creativity, self-expression, and belonging.

Musical performances by the Mariachi Tierra del Sol Juvenil de Los Angeles, highlighting traditional tunes. Mariachi Tierra del Sol Juvenil de Los Ángeles is the youth mariachi & teaching ensemble of the Neighborhood Music School (NMS) in Los Angeles.

Family Fest Día de los Muertos Schedule

11:00AM-2:00PM

All Day: Arts & Crafts activities and activations provided by Self Help Graphic & Art, Lil Libros, Color Me Face Painting, Cayton Children's Museum, and artist Alvaro Asturias

Stage Schedule

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM Mariachi Tierra del Sol Juvenil de Los Ángeles

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM Latin Dance Rhythms Dance Class with Mr. Gabe Avila of Everybody Dance LA!

12:30 PM – 12:45 PM Lil Libros Story Time.

1:00 PM – 1:10 PM Everybody Dance LA Performance

1:30 PM – 2:00 PM Mariachi Tierra del Sol Juvenil de Los Ángeles

Enjoy LA's best local food trucks including Salvi Nation, Daddy's Best Froyo, and Luna's Hot Chicken



Admission is free to the public. For more information and to make reservations, visit www.thewallis.org



Photo Credit: the Wallis)

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