The Wallis Reveals Diverse Slate Of New Programming For Second Half Of 2023/2024 Season

Click Here, the leading arts and cultural center in Beverly Hills, announced the addition of eight new shows at their Bram Goldsmith Theater in the spring of their 2023/2024 Season.

The additional programming, which takes place between February 3 and May 11, 2024, highlights a diverse lineup of music and dance, featuring the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Tony-nominated Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors and Bonnie & Clyde), contemporary dance company A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, and more.

The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater will become home to a variety of artists and performers, including three unique nights of live music from the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and a performance from Grammy Award-winning intergenerational group, Alphabet Rockers, who create brave spaces to shape a more equitable world through hip hop. For one night only, Tony-nominated Broadway star, Jeremy Jordan, will bring his signature style to The Wallis for the first time, with Nathan Patten on the piano.

The Wallis continues to bring renowned dance to the Bram Goldsmith Theater this season. The celebrated contemporary dance company, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, will present the world premiere performance of Andrea Miller's latest work, inviting audiences into a space of ritual, practice, and meditation. AXIS Dance Company, one of the nation's most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled, and neurodiverse performers, will bring three nights of performances, including one world premiere and one US premiere, to The Wallis. Also joining the lineup this season is Ballet Jazz Montreal with performances of Dance Me, which celebrates the work of late Canadian poet, artist, and songwriter, Leonard Cohen.

“We've had an incredible start to the season already, and we are excited to share that today's newly announced programming includes more leading choreographers and companies in the world of dance, a truly celebrated Broadway star, award-winning hip-hop music for, and with, children, and more classical music offerings,” said Executive Director and CEO, Robert van Leer. “This continued array of programming brings with it more opportunities to engage new and returning audiences of all ages on our campus.”

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts celebrates the intersection of culture and community by providing programming that constantly evolves to meet the artistic needs of all generations in the Beverly Hills and wider Los Angeles neighborhoods. Outside of performing arts programming, The Wallis' campus is equipped with a variety of activities, classes and offerings that the Los Angeles community can use to further engage with their creative spirit.

MUSIC

LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: BAROQUE

BACH + BAUER

FEBRUARY 3, 2024, 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Concertmaster, Margaret Batjer, leads an all-Bach concert featuring bass vocalist Thomas Bauer on the first of two programs on the orchestra's engaging Baroque Series. Bauer, who sings with “sheer virile force” and “emotional intensity” (Opernglas), performs Bach's Ich Habe Genug, a reflection on gratitude and the power of perspective. Other Baroque gems presented include: Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 1; Concerto for Flute, Violin and Harpsichord; and Concerto for Three Violins.

ALPHABET ROCKERS

FEBRUARY 11, 2024, 2:00 PM

Alphabet Rockers make music that makes change. Founded by Kaitlin McGaw (she/her) and Tommy Shepherd (he/him/they), this intergenerational group creates brave spaces to shape a more equitable world through hip hop. Audiences will explore elements of hip hop together, have shared moments to express and uplift affirmations, reflections, and get our bodies MOVING in celebration and joy!

LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: LEGACY

DEBUSSY + HAMELIN

MARCH 2, 2024, 7:30 PM

Special guest Marc-André Hamelin, pianist “known for a technical finesse that borders on the supernatural” (The Seattle Times), headlines the final program of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's popular Chamber Series. He performs Nadia Boulanger's post-impressionist Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, and Franck's expressive Piano Quintet in F minor, complementing Leclair's innovative Sonata for Two Violins in E minor, Op. 3, No. 5, and Debussy's dream-like Sonata for Flute, Viola and Harp. All four composers on the program are united by their contributions to the multi-generational musical pedagogy and landscape of France. They each exemplify the myriad ways in which our lives are continually shaped by the people and circumstances around us.

JEREMY JORDAN

TONY Nominated Star of Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, and Bonnie & Clyde

with NATHAN PATTEN at the piano.

MARCH 17, 2024, 7:00 PM

Jeremy Jordan, widely acclaimed Broadway superstar, will bring his signature and thought-provoking style to The Wallis for the first time, showcasing a wide array of vocal styles across all genres of Broadway and pop music. Songs and tales from his storied career will include selections from Newsies, Smash, The Last 5 Years, Little Shop of Horrors, Waitress, and many more.

LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: BAROQUE

JIJI + VIVALDI

MAY 4, 2024, 7:30 PM

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's Baroque Series concludes with a selection of masterworks from the Italian Baroque, led by Concertmaster Margaret Batjer, among them Vivaldi's Concerto in D minor for Guitar, featuring South Korean guitarist JIJI, “a graceful and nuanced player” (Kansas City Star). Principal Cello, Andrew Shulman, is also a soloist on the program that includes: Cello Concerto No. 3 in D minor by Leo, who was considered Scarlatti's heir apparent; Scarlatti's Sonata in D minor; Vivaldi's “Spring” from The Four Seasons; and Charles Avison's Concerto Grosso after Scarlatti, No. 6 in D major. Two contemporary works inspired by the era round out the program – Caroline Shaw's Stucco & Brocatelle and Max Richter's recomposed version of “Spring” from Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

DANCE

A.I.M BY KYLE ABRAHAM

FEBRUARY 9-10, 2024

The celebrated contemporary dance company, A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, renowned for its groundbreaking choreography, captivating performances, and consistent boundary-pushing, is thrilled to present a world premiere of Andrea Miller's latest work specially commissioned by Abraham. Miller's newly commissioned work delves deep into the importance of human presence, embodiment, feeling, uniqueness, identity, and the role of bodily expression in a digitized world. The work invites audiences into a space of ritual, practice, and meditation, challenging our relationship with technology and exploring the subtleties of human interaction.

This journey through movement, emotion, and exploration invites everyone to witness the intersection of tradition and innovation in the world of contemporary dance with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham.

AXIS DANCE COMPANY

APRIL 19-20, 2024, 7:30 PM

AXIS Dance Company presents a triple bill of world premieres and highlights from their repertoire that showcase the strength, power and infinite possibilities of disability-integrated dance.

Led by Artistic Director Nadia Adame and Managing Director Danae Rees, AXIS is one of the nation's most acclaimed ensembles of disabled, non-disabled and neurodiverse performers. AXIS was founded in 1987 and creates world-class productions that challenge perceptions and redefine dance and disability. The Bay Area, California-based company has toured over 100 cities in the US, United Kingdom, Europe, Israel and Palestine, United Arab Emirates, and Russia, and has received nine Isadora Duncan Dance Awards. AXIS commissions new work from a host of renowned international choreographers including Marc Brew, Arthur Pita, Robin Dekkers, Asun Noales, and Jennifer Archibald.

In tandem with a robust performance calendar, AXIS provides unparalleled integrated dance education and outreach programs. AXIS builds paths to dance education for disabled and non-disabled people of all ages, experiences, and spectrum of disabilities.

BALLET JAZZ MONTREAL

DANCE ME - MUSIC BY LEONARD COHEN

MAY 10-11, 2024

Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montreal-based poet, artist, and songwriter, Leonard Cohen.

Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this riveting homage to the famed artist evokes the grand cycles of existence in five seasons, as described in Cohen's deeply reflective music and poems.

Three internationally renowned choreographers were entrusted with putting movement to Cohen's legendary songs: Andonis Foniadakis, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, and Ihsan Rustem. Their powerful and profound choreographic world, reflective of Cohen's singular work, is brought to life by 14 Ballet Jazz Montreal performing artists.

Surrounded by a team of celebrated designers, Dance Me combines scenic, visual, musical, dramaturgical, and choreographic writing to pay tribute to Montreal's greatest ambassador. Dance, music, lighting, scenography, and videography all come together in this unforgettable show.