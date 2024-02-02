The Village Produces Salon Los Angeles

The Village is traveling from NYC to LA for the very first time to bring their signature Salons to the West Coast! At Salon Los Angeles, an eclectic group of visual and performance artists from around LA will be debuting their latest works-in-progress at this dynamic three-part event: Visual Art Gallery, Performance Art Showcase, and DJ Dance Party. Join The Village in their mission of “creating to connect.” Salon Los Angeles will take place on Friday, February 9th at Thyemele Arts in Hollywood. Doors open at 7:30pm. Last entry at 8:15pm.

Salon Los Angeles will feature works from Michelle Cirillo, Ardyn Flynt, Christopher Hernandez, Annabel Hope, Anna Jones, Anusha Savi, Bryant Skinny, Starlina Sublime (Brett Morachnick), Tristan Turner (HUDO), Alex Courides and Sophie Dawson of Virgo Vintage & Handmade. Following presentations by all the artists, we will close out the evening with a DJ set from Justin Epstein.

The Village is led by Caroline Potter Shriver, Marc David Wright, and Dana Seach. Salon Los Angeles is produced in collaboration with David Kahawaii and Elizabeth Kline.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Village is an arts collective that produces dynamic, live events where emerging artists across all disciplines develop and share "artworks-in-progress" with engaged audiences. By uniting social connection with the creative process, The Village operates as an innovative home for artists, an enlivening community for audiences, and an accessible space for all. Founded in 2021, The Village has produced eight Salons in New York City and is scheduled to produce four Salons in 2024, as well as develop the work of their 2023 Artist in Residence, Santo Jacobsson and Franco Giacomarra. In just two years, The Village has presented works-in-progress from over 70 artists and invited over 800 patrons through its doors.

Caroline Potter Shriver is a performer, director, writer, and producer based in Brooklyn. Caroline graduated from Fordham University and The Ailey School, where she received a BFA in Dance and Latin American Studies. Caroline has taught dance around the United States and Latin America, partnering with arts education non-profits, including the Maureen Orth Foundation, JUNTOS Collective, and Americorps' ArtistYear. In 2021, she starred in a feature film, Capsules. In September 2023, she made her directorial debut at the Ursinus Fringe Festival with the solo show Public Private Prayer. In October 2023, her solo show, The Stella Show, was produced by The Village and presented in residency at IRT Theatre (NYC). After five sold-out shows, she plans to continue building The Stella Show as an exploration of the magic and mystery of grief, sisterhood, and coming of age. As the co-founder and Artistic Director of The Village, she channels her passion for creative community into the development and growth of new work. She is so grateful for the artists and patrons who bring her dreams to life at each Salon and production!

Marc David Wright is a director/producer of theatre and film, community creator, and arts educator. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Marc crossed the Hudson to study acting at Fordham University (B.A. Theatre 2019). He discovered directing at school, where his production of Dark Play or Stories For Boys received an Ars Nova research grant to travel to Edinburgh Fringe, where it was named one of the "10 Must-See LGBT Shows" of the festival. Theatre: Singfeld! A Musical Parody About Nothing (Now Playing Off-Broadway), Planet W: A New Musical in Concert (The Green Room 42), Sanctuary City (Pasadena Playhouse, AD), Self Tape (Alchemical Studios), What to Expect When You're Expecting Our Lord and Savior (The Players Theater), Dark Play or Stories For Boys (Edinburgh Fringe, Fordham). Film: Enterprise 25: A Cinematic Advent Calendar for Instagram, As You Like It or the Pursuit of Love in Shared Isolation, Slay!. Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Village, connecting emerging artists with New York audiences at eight sold-out Salon events. Proud drama teacher and director at several children's and high school theatre education programs across New Jersey.

Dana Seach is a theatre and film artist based in New York City. She completed a Master of Science degree in Media Management from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University. She has worked as a Production Stage Manager at institutions including NYU/Tisch, Less Than Rent Theatre, The Dalton School, and St. Joseph Regional High School. Dana also has experience as an Assistant Director and Script Supervisor on short films. As Managing Director of The Village, Dana seeks to uplift early-career artists in the pursuit of creating new work. She is proud to be part of The Village's continued growth over the past three years and is eager to welcome more artists and patrons into the community!

David Kahawaii is a LA-based director, producer and writer of theatre and film. David currently serves as the Line Producer of Youth, Family & Outreach of the Tony Award winning Pasadena Playhouse. There, he has served as a producer on the Pasadena stop of Walk Across America with Little Amal in partnership with Deaf West Theater and Armory Center for the Arts, as well as an Assistant Producer/ Artistic Associate for Bernadette Peters in Concert, Larry Owens' Sondhemia, and Acoustic Sondheim with Eleri Ward. Upcoming: Grumpy Monkey: The Musical at Pasadena Playhouse, Bimbo Tennis (Producer), and Second Chance (Director/ Producer). David is a graduate of Fordham Theaters BA Theatre program with a concentration in Theater. Co-host of queer cinephile podcast "We Stan Her!", with fellow Village Artist Billy Reece.

Elizabeth Kline is an LA based, independent producer. After many years of pursuing acting, Elizabeth began her producorial journey producing the play, 'Dark Play or Stories for Boys,' for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where it was named one of the "10 Must-See LGBT Shows" of the festival. She then transitioned into film/television. Her inaugural short film, 'Where does the Light Go?', was selected as a finalist for the 51st Annual USA Film Festival. Since then she has developed and produced numerous projects with the ultimate goal of creating content for a larger audience. Her passion is to tell stories which examine mental health, the female experience and debunking social constructs. In addition to independent producing, Elizabeth previously worked at a bicoastal talent agency, representing actors in film, television, and theatre. She now works with an award winning director and his producing partner developing films worldwide.