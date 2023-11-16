Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

The Tallis Scholars WHILE SHEPHERDS WATCHED Comes to The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage

The performance is on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30pm.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The leading group of Renaissance sacred music, The Tallis Scholars, will perform While Shepherds Watched on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica Performing Arts Center. Tickets and information are at Click Here or by calling 310.434.3200.
 
For decades The Tallis Scholars have established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred music throughout the world. This December, they celebrate their 50th anniversary year with a special holiday concert “While Shepherds Watched.” This program takes a slightly different look at the Christmas story and is focused on the point of view of the shepherds who came to worship at the crib. “While Shepherds Watched,” featuring music by masters of the late Renaissance, from all over Europe.
 
The Tallis Scholars have done more than any other group to establish sacred vocal music of the Renaissance as one of the great repertoires of Western classical music. They were founded in 1973 by their director, Peter Phillips. He has worked with the ensemble to create, through good tuning and blend, the purity and clarity of sound which he feels best serve the Renaissance repertoire, allowing every detail of the musical lines to be heard. It is the resulting beauty of sound for which The Tallis Scholars have become so widely renowned.

The Program

Clemens non Papa, Jacob   Pastores quidnam vidistis
Clemens non Papa, Jacob   Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis
Victoria, Tomàs Luis de   Quem vidistis pastores
Christo, Pedro de   Quaeramus cum pastoribus
Croce, Giovanni   Quaeramus cum pastoribus
Intermission
Clemens non Papa, Jacob   Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis
Obrecht, Jacob   Salve regina
Philips, Peter   Salve regina a 8
Clemens non Papa, Jacob   Missa Pastores quidnam vidistis


