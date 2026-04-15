Los Angeles Master Chorale President and CEO Scott Altman Will Step Down

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The Los Angeles Master Chorale announced today that its current President and CEO, Scott Altman, will be stepping down effective June 5, 2026 to pursue a new professional opportunity as Executive Director of Miami City Ballet.

Master Chorale Board Member William Tully will assume the role of Interim President and CEO while the organization launches a national search to identify his replacement.

During Altman's tenure, the Master Chorale has achieved significant milestones, including prominent national and international touring engagements, and anchoring itself more deeply into the Southern California communities in which it is aligned. The ensemble reached new artistic milestones during his tenure including appearances at the 97th and 98th Academy Awards and the winning of the organization's second Grammy Award. Altman also supported expansion of LAMC's education footprint and oversaw the organization's first major office renovation in The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

“Serving as the President and CEO of the acclaimed Los Angeles Master Chorale has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career,” said Altman. “I am incredibly proud of what our team has built and I am very excited for the organization's future. Along with my partner, Artistic Director Grant Gershon - who is celebrating his 25th anniversary with the company next season, I am confident that the best years for this organization – now more than 60 years young - are ahead of it.”

Board Chair Susan Erburu Reardon commented, “The Board and I thank Scott for his dedication and hard work with the Master Chorale during his tenure with the company. We are grateful for the contributions he has made and confident that the next President and CEO will continue to grow this wonderful organization based upon the many positive advancements and exceptional people that Scott put in place.”

“Scott Altman has been a terrific partner during this exciting time for the Chorale. In the three years that Scott has been with us, we've commissioned major works by Reena Esmail, Rufus Wainwright, David Lang and Jeff Beal; toured to France, Belgium and Canada; appeared twice on the Academy Awards broadcast; received two Grammy nominations and won a Grammy Award for Best Choral Performance. He will be greatly missed, and I wish him all the best in his next endeavor," noted Grant Gershon, Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director for the Master Chorale.

The Board of Directors will be instigating a national search imminently utilizing the resources of Morris & Berger to find its new President and CEO. Mr. Altman will also remain in an advisory capacity alongside Mr. Tully until the point at which the new President and CEO is named.