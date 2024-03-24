The 7th Annual DRAG QUEEN WORLD SERIES to Be Held in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Drag Queen World Series (http://www.dragqueenworldseries.com/) is a fun, wacky, playful, rule-bending softball game that will be sure to keep you laughing! Drag Queen World Series will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2024 at Fairfax High School in Los Angeles. Come join in a fun-filled, comedic, and antic full game!

A race to home plate between the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the West Hollywood Cheerleaders. Two amazing organizations of amateur Drag Queens who donate their time and use their power and passions for good!

The event is hosted by the Life Group. LA In collaboration with the Fairfax High School Alumni Associations Centennial Celebration and the High School's GSA Youth Club.

Our event proudly benefits 3 Non-Profit programs that are serving our local community!

All admission funds and sponsorships raised at the event will benefit the Life Group LA (www.TheLifeGroupLA.org) a coalition of people dedicated to the education, empowerment, and emotional support of persons both infected and affected by HIV/AIDS so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

This year's food truck time is being made available by Pinks Hot Dogs to benefit Fairfax High School's Alumni Centennial Celebrations, and sweet treats will be offered to benefit the school's Student Club, the “Gender Sexuality Association” (GSA).

Throughout the day, West Hollywood Mayor John M. Erickson will empire; Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye) will sing the National Theme; music will be spun by Celebrity DJ, Eur-O-Steve. Our announcer this year is year is TV/Podcast personality, Alexander Rodriguez. 3rd inning stretch will have a performance by the world traveled, Cheer LA. More special guest announcements to come!

Drag Queen World Series raises awareness of the fact that AIDS is not over and to erase stigma. It is also an opportunity to raise financial support for The Life Group LA. The group's main goal is to continue providing education and emotional support to persons infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

The Life Group LA, a 501 c 3 non-profit was founded in 2005 and provides free of charge, much-needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups, and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding. Safety, respect, and confidentiality are the cornerstones of Life Group LA's philosophy. It is accomplished by providing trained support group facilitators for emotional support groups and POZ Life Weekend Seminars. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 43rd year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue to provide education and emotional support for people living with HIV and spread the information about PreP to keep others safe from exposure.

Life Group LA's 7th Annual: “Drag Queen World Series"

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: 1-4pm (rain or shine)

Where: Fairfax High School

Address: 7850 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046 (Enter the softball field on Genesee Blvd by the tennis courts)

Cost: $15 pre-sale; $20 at door