Temecula Performing Arts Company & the Temecula Theater Foundation to Present NUTCRACKER- THE MOUSICAL

A reimagined Nutcracker tale filled with fun and adventure at the Old Town Temecula Theater.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Temecula Performing Arts Company & the Temecula Theater Foundation will present the new musical, "Nutcracker - The Mousical" November 4th to November 12th at the Old Town Temecula Theater. This is not your mother's Nutcracker - it is so much more FUN.

The musical is a re-imagining of the Nutcracker tales and Tchaikovsky's music and combines the joint book & lyrics of children's book author, Beverly Stephenson, and successful screenwriter Bobbi Boes, plus Boes's book "Nuts to You - the Nutcracker Retold." Broadway veteran Don York and rising star Grande Coles adapted the music that strengthens the musical's emotional journey.

Hamelin-1800s: Clara, the goddaughter of inventor, Drosselmeir, must find a way to bring back the village children who have been transported to a magical land where the children are slowly turning into candy and giant the mice are about to invade the land. The production promises to be a "treat" for both children and adults alike as they follow Clara's journey to save the children.

Omori Duane, 13, was elated to win the part of Princess Pirlipat - even if the princess is turned into a troll. "Becoming a troll sometimes helps you find your true beauty," commented Bobbi Boes about the transformative process found throughout the musical.

Don't miss out on this exciting new musical! Tickets can be purchased at Old Town Temecula Theater, 42051 Main St Temecula CA 92590, phone, call 1-866-OLDTOWN, or online at Click Here

Show dates

  • Nov 4, 2023 Premiere @ 2 PM (VIP Reception @ 1PM)
  • NOV 5, 2023 @ 2pm
  • NOV 10, 2023 @ 7:30pm
  • NOV 11, 2023 @ 2pm
  • NOV 11, 2023 @ 6:00 pm
  • NOV 12, 2023 @ 2pm



