Taubert Nadalini's UNNERVING BERLIN Adds Encore Performance Next Week

Music at The Odyssey has announced an encore performance of Unnerving Berlin, a solo cabaret starring Taubert Nadalini, for one show only on Friday, March 22, at 8pm.

Written by Sophie Thomason and Nadalini and directed by John Snow, the accompanist is Nathan Heldman.

The show asks what would happen if Irving Berlin had fallen down a rabbit hole and seen the future of musical theatre? It’s a one-night trip to the weirder side of musical theatre, including genre-spanning songs, outrageous characters, and niche musical references.

Taubert Nadalini is a Los Angeles and New York based actor, director, and composer. Recent stage work includes his critically acclaimed performance in The Angel Next Door at North Coast Rep and the Laguna Playhouse. He has appeared on television in This is Us (NBC), Sterling (HBO), and Deviants (Showtime), and he has performed onstage in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at Pacific Resident Theatre, Mamma Mia! at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, The Lion in Winter at the Laguna Playhouse, Bright Star at Musical Theatre West, Frozen at Disneyland, Evita at Palos Verdes Performing Arts, Shooting Star! at the Hudson Theatre, and Bronco Billy at the Skylight Theatre. He received a Robby Award for Best Actor in a Comedy for his performance in The Legend of Georgia McBride at International City Theatre, and he directed Cock as part of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s inaugural season in the Davidson/Valentini Theatre. He is an alum of The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and USC.