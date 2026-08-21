TOVAH Documentary on Tovah Feldshuh to Premiere in Los Angeles

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Tovah Feldshuh is the subject of TOVAH, a new feature-length documentary directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker David Serero. A towering figure of the stage and screen, Feldshuh is revered for her Broadway roles, her portrayals of historical women, most notably Golda Meir, and her Emmy-nominated performance on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Most recently, she has experienced a rise in popularity through her appearance in Netflix's hit series Nobody Wants This. The film presents a definitive portrait of an artist whose influence extends far beyond the stage, shaping generations of performers and audiences alike.

Directed and produced by David Serero, TOVAH brings together an extraordinary star cast of acclaimed actors, producers, creators, and cultural voices, underscoring Feldshuh's singular impact on the performing arts. The film features Oscar Isaac, Dustin Hoffman, Kristen Bell, Patti LuPone, Stephen Schwartz, Peter Gallagher, Adam Brody, Rachel Bloom, Julie Benko, Jared Grimes, Daryl Roth, Chris Silbermann, Michael Adler, Daniel Roher, Elie Chouraqui, Katie Couric, Joy Behar, Erin Foster, Sharon Bialy, Julie Platt, among others, making it one of the most expansive and prestigious assemblies of industry voices ever brought together to honor a Broadway artist.

TOVAH premieres Wednesday, September 2nd at 7 pm, followed by a Q&A with Tovah Feldshuh and David Serero at Sinai Temple, 10400 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024.

Through exclusive interviews, rare archival footage, and intimate behind-the-scenes access, TOVAH traces Feldshuh's ascent from a daring young actress to a Broadway institution and cultural icon. The documentary explores her uncompromising artistic standards, her pioneering solo performances, and her enduring commitment to complex, intelligent, and powerful female narratives.

'Tovah Feldshuh is Broadway royalty,' said director David Serero. 'This film brings together the voices of those who have been inspired by her brilliance, discipline, and courage. TOVAH is a celebration of dedication to her craft.'

Positioned as both a celebration and a cultural document, TOVAH underscores Feldshuh's rare ability to bridge Broadway, Hollywood, and television, while remaining fiercely devoted to the theater. The world premiere of TOVAH will take place at the Boca International Jewish Film Festival on January 26, 2026, with Tovah Feldshuh and David Serero in attendance.

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