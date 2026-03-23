THIS ENDS BADLY Evening of Short Plays to be Presented at Echo Theater Company
This Ends Badly will feature plays by Frank Demma, Marlane Meyer, John Pellech, John Pollono, Benjamin Weissman and Sharon Yablon.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 23, 2026
The Echo Theater Company and Frank’s will present This Ends Badly, an evening of short plays. Events will run from April 22-May 13 on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at Echo Theater Company.
This Ends Badly will feature plays by Frank Demma, Marlane Meyer, John Pellech, John Pollono, Benjamin Weissman and Sharon Yablon.
A cast of Los Angeles theater favorites includes Shawna Casey, Frank Demma, Edward Hoke, Silas Weir Mitchell, Conor Murphy, Frank Pellegrino, Jennifer Pollono, Michael Redfield, Wes Walker, Jacqueline Wright and more.
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