THIS ENDS BADLY Evening of Short Plays to be Presented at Echo Theater Company

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The Echo Theater Company and Frank’s will present This Ends Badly, an evening of short plays. Events will run from April 22-May 13 on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at Echo Theater Company.

This Ends Badly will feature plays by Frank Demma, Marlane Meyer, John Pellech, John Pollono, Benjamin Weissman and Sharon Yablon.