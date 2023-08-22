THE RAINMAKER Comes to Laguna Playhouse in September

Laguna Playhouse will present the second show of its 2023-2024 season, THE RAINMAKER, written by N. Richard Nash and directed by Andrew Barnicle. THE RAINMAKER begins previews on Wednesday, September 20; will open on Sunday, September 24 at 5:30pm (press opening); and perform through Sunday, October 8 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

A classic tale of Americana, set against the backdrop of a western drought, THE RAINMAKER brings lonely souls together as they traverse the struggles of finding who they truly are and how they fit into the world. Laced with humor and charm, THE RAINMAKER still resonates today with poignancy, hope and courage. A firm part of the canon of twentieth century dramatic literature, revisiting this story will prove to be a satisfying and uplifting theatre experience encouraging audiences to believe in the unbelievable.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

ANDREW BARNICLE (Director) was the artistic director of the Laguna Playhouse from 1991 to 2010, where he produced 150 shows, directed more than 40, and acted in nine. Some of his recent directing projects at Laguna are Harvey, starring French Stewart, King of the Road: The Roger Miller Story, and Lisa Levin's Sex and Education, starring Julia Duffy. Recent acting projects at Laguna include Twelve Angry Men, and Fallen Angels. Mr. Barnicle has also acted Off-Broadway and in regional theatres around the country, including Michigan's Meadow Brook Theatre, San Diego Rep, North Coast Rep, Alaska Rep, and the Alabama Shakespeare Festival. He has directed thirteen plays at North Coast Rep, five plays at Burbank's Colony Theatre, five plays at the Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara, and two plays at Garry Marshall's Falcon Theatre in Burbank. Andy has also directed at San Jose Rep, LA's Odyssey Theatre, Ventura's Rubicon Theatre, and Michigan's Meadow Brook Theatre.

N. RICHARD NASH (Playwright/1913-2000) wrote with distinction for the theatre, television, film, poetry and fiction. He is best known for The Rainmaker, which has been translated into nearly 40 languages. Nash wrote the screenplay for Porgy and Bess and the libretti for The Happy Time and 110 in the Shade. Novels: East Wind, Rain and The Last Magic. TV: One of that select group of writers associated with the period in media history known as “The Golden Age of Television.” Many radical plays and novels were also written by him under the name of John Roc. Awards: The American Dramatists, the Maxwell Anderson Verse Drama, the Orbeal Prize, the Wilhelm Gosse, the Cannes Prize for Literature and Drama, the Geraldine Dodge Award and the New American Play Award. He taught at Bryn Mawr College, Haverford, Brandeis, the University of Pennsylvania, Yale and Princeton.

The Cast of THE RAINMAKER features (in alphabetical order): Richard Baird as “Noah Curry,” Andrew Barnicle as “Sheriff Thomas,” Andy Hoff as “File,” Jeffrey Markle as “H.C. Curry,” James Taylor Odom as “Bill Starbuck,” Nick Tag as “Jimmy Curry,” and Lizzie Zerebko as “Lizzie Curry.”

The Design Team for THE RAINMAKER features: Scenic and Costume Design by Bruce Goodrich; Lighting Design by Jared Sayeg; Original Music Composition & Sound Design by Ian Scot; Properties Design by Kevin Williams. The Production Stage Manager is Natalie Figaredo.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

THE RAINMAKER will preview on Wednesday, September 20 at 7:30pm; Thursday, September 21 at 2pm & 7:30pm; Friday, September 22 at 7:30pm & Saturday, September 23 at 2pm & 7:30pm; will open on Sunday, September 24 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, October 8 at 1pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Performances will be Wednesdays through Fridays at 7:30pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7:30pm; Sundays at 1:00pm & 5:30pm. There will be added performances on Thursday, September 28 at 2:00pm and Tuesday, October 3 at 7:30pm. There will be no performance on Sunday, October 8 at 5:30pm.

Tickets range from $50 - $81 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.