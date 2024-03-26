THE ONE Opens at The Broadwater Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sacred Fools Theatre Company has announced the world-premiere of The One, opening this April at the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood. In his latest solo production, alone and facing 50, Joe is desperate to find “the one” that he's going to spend the rest of his life with - while he’s still got some life to spend! Hernandez-Kolski's latest autobiographical show finds him tackling the age-old question...can an old dog learn a new trick? Joe's search for “the one” may just depend on it...

About the Show

A mix of comedy and spoken word poetry, The One tackles ideas of monogamy and faithfulness in a world where polyamory and consensual non-monogamy are more accepted. When you’re a 50 year-old cis-hetero man, is it you who needs to change?

The One is written & performed by Joe Hernandez-Kolski and directed & developed by Benjamin Byron Davis. The One marks their fourth solo show collaboration. Joe and Ben met while performing in a Sacred Fools holiday show in 1999. Since then, they have collaborated on numerous projects including a digital theater piece for Center Theatre Group (How I Spent My Summer Vacation) about an artist in isolation during the pandemic.

Who

Joe Hernandez-Kolski is an Emmy award-winner and two-time HBO Def Poet. Joe has performed his unique blend of comedy and poetry at over one hundred high schools, colleges and universities. His first solo show, You Wanna Piece of Me? is published by the University of Michigan press as part of an anthology, Say Word: Voices in Hip-Hop Theater. Theater credits include: Waiting for Waiting for Godot (Sacred Fools), Mr. Burns a post-electric play (Sacred Fools), The Bomb-itty of Errors (New Ambassadors, London). TV credits include: Law & Order, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. More info at pochojoe.com or Instagram @pochojoe

Director Benjamin Byron Davis is an accomplished actor, writer and director, known for his dynamic range and versatility in portraying complex characters. Credits include Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Lionsgate’s Borderlands, Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, and The Belko Experiment among others. Ben also created and voiced the iconic character of Dutch van der Linde in the groundbreaking video game series Red Dead Redemption (2010) and Red Dead Redemption II (2018) which was named by Twininfinite as “one of the greatest villains of this generation”.

Ben graduated from the Noble and Greenough School (MA), where he was awarded the Eaton Prize for Excellence in Performing Arts, went on to attend the University of Chicago where he sat on the board of the University Theatre, and finally to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts where he graduated with honors and a Playwrights Horizons Theatre School “Achievement in Acting”; award (1996). Follow Ben on Instagram @bigbendavis.