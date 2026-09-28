THE MADELINE MINX CABARET: STILL NOT DOMESTICATED to Open at Santa Monica Playhouse

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The Madeline Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated will make its Los Angeles Premiere at Santa Monica Playhouse, The Other Space, 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Written and performed by Noemi Zeigler, with musical accompaniment by Greg Zema, the performance will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Madeline Minx has spent decades chasing the showbiz dream. She's survived strange detours, celebrity brushes, and near misses. Apparently, she's still not done.

In The Madeline Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated, filmmaker, comedian, and chronically relapsing '90s pop-star wannabe Noemi Zeigler belts, dances, and hot flashes through comedy, storytelling, original songs, pop covers, choreography, and audience interaction.

Along the way, Madeline revisits some surreal showbiz encounters including a live radio call with Howard Stern that didn't exactly go according to plan.

But Madeline is still chasing the one rave review she can't get: her mom's.

Still Not Domesticated is a funny, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender exploration of ambition, reinvention, and the complicated ways mothers and daughters shape each other's dreams.

Noemi Zeigler is the creator of The Madeline Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated. Noemi is a filmmaker, writer, performer, and professor who has spent an unreasonable number of years refusing to give up on show business. An AFI directing graduate, she won Best Farce at the Female Eye Film Festival and Fresh New Voice at the Broad Humor Film Festival. Her screenplay was given a staged reading at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California, with Kathleen Turner playing her mother. As Madeline Minx, she combines original music, storytelling, comedy, and pop-star theatrics while continuing to believe her big break is approximately three weeks away.

Dramaturg: David Ford. Assistant director: Quinn Gilchrist. Coaches: Jill Vice and Joyful Raven. Choreography: Christina Morales Hemenway.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 18 Hrs 50 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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