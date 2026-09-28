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THE MADELINE MINX CABARET: STILL NOT DOMESTICATED to Open at Santa Monica Playhouse

Noemi Zeigler performs the solo show at Santa Monica Playhouse's Other Space with musical accompaniment from Greg Zema.

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THE MADELINE MINX CABARET: STILL NOT DOMESTICATED to Open at Santa Monica Playhouse

The Madeline Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated will make its Los Angeles Premiere at Santa Monica Playhouse, The Other Space, 1211 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Written and performed by Noemi Zeigler, with musical accompaniment by Greg Zema, the performance will take place on Friday, October 30, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Madeline Minx has spent decades chasing the showbiz dream. She's survived strange detours, celebrity brushes, and near misses. Apparently, she's still not done.

In The Madeline Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated, filmmaker, comedian, and chronically relapsing '90s pop-star wannabe Noemi Zeigler belts, dances, and hot flashes through comedy, storytelling, original songs, pop covers, choreography, and audience interaction.

Along the way, Madeline revisits some surreal showbiz encounters including a live radio call with Howard Stern that didn't exactly go according to plan.

But Madeline is still chasing the one rave review she can't get: her mom's.

Still Not Domesticated is a funny, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender exploration of ambition, reinvention, and the complicated ways mothers and daughters shape each other's dreams.

Noemi Zeigler is the creator of The Madeline Minx Cabaret: Still Not Domesticated. Noemi is a filmmaker, writer, performer, and professor who has spent an unreasonable number of years refusing to give up on show business. An AFI directing graduate, she won Best Farce at the Female Eye Film Festival and Fresh New Voice at the Broad Humor Film Festival. Her screenplay was given a staged reading at the Electric Lodge in Venice, California, with Kathleen Turner playing her mother. As Madeline Minx, she combines original music, storytelling, comedy, and pop-star theatrics while continuing to believe her big break is approximately three weeks away.

Dramaturg: David Ford. Assistant director: Quinn Gilchrist. Coaches: Jill Vice and Joyful Raven. Choreography: Christina Morales Hemenway.

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