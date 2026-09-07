THE IDIOT'S PARADISE to Open at The Stomping Ground in Los Angeles

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Los Angeles based The Clown School Company will return with its latest production, featuring two-time Emmy Award winning Ginger Geary as Foley Artist.

In 2024, The Clown School, the renowned LA based organization devoted to exploring and promoting the practice of clowning, formed The Clown School Company, a professional performing arm of the School, offering radical contemporary theater informed by physical theater and clown practices. The Company's first production, A Kind of Electra, based on the Greek tragedy by Euripides, was a 5-star (Edmonton Journal) smash hit at the Edmonton Fringe Festival in Canada in August 2025; its second, Trickster, won Best in Dance and Physical Theater at The Hollywood Fringe Festival 2026. Now the Company returns to its home base at The Stomping Ground, Los Angeles, with its latest production: The Idiot's Paradise.

The Idiot's Paradise is a ravishing melodrama that combines inspiration from Dostoyevsky's classic novel The Idiot with the beloved French film Les Enfants Du Paradis. Featuring four actors, one Foley artist (two time Emmy Award winning Ginger Geary), an exquisite score, and an environment based entirely in the language of mime, this gorgeous production is a love story, a political and spiritual allegory, and a feast for the imagination.

The Idiot's Paradise features script and direction by David Bridel, the multi-award-winning artist, scholar, author and educator whose credits as a director, choreographer, and playwright span the globe. Some highlights include his work on productions at The Mark Taper Forum, Los Angeles Opera, Classic Stage in New York, the Louisville Orchestra, the Kennedy Center, the Theater an der Wien in Vienna, and the Theatre Du Chatelet in Paris. He has worked with actors in multiple notable films, television shows and stage productions, including Waiting for Godot (Broadway), Babylon, Euphoria, Wolfs, Gen V, The Consultant, The Seagull/Woodstock NY, and The 100.

The Idiot's Paradise artistic team includes Art Direction by Jessika Pilkes, Associate Direction by Arrow Schulman, Sound Design by Taubert Nadalini, and Lighting Design by Camille Roberts.

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