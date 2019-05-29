THE HATMAKER'S WIFE Opens Soon At The Long Beach Playhouse

In Lauren Yee's comic fairy tale we are introduced to a young woman who moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss. Instead, she finds a talking wall dispensing sheets of paper with the story of previous inhabitants that only she can hear and see. In place of the happiness she expected, she finds discomfort, displacement, and the realization that she needs more. As the wall shares with her the magical tale of an old hat-maker and his long-suffering wife time and space bend to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.

"The story is inspired by the Jewish folktales of Sholem Aleichem," said Madison Mooney, the Playhouse's Executive Director, "Aleichem's stories formed the basis of the musical Fiddler on the Roof. He has been described as the Jewish Mark Twain for his use of whimsy and folksy dialogue to make serious observations about life. Lauren Yee puts a modern spin on his musings."

The characters are as unique as the story line. Hetchman is the curmudgeonly hatmaker, who along with his wife once inhabited the apartment. Mecklel is the Hetchman's neighbor. Unlike Mr. Hetchman, he's cheerful and kind. Their story lingers in the wall - and the wall talks. The current inhabitants are Gabe, the easygoing boyfriend, and his girlfriend. Although she never appears physically on the stage, we hear from her throughout the play. The final character isn't so much a person as a place, Golem, whose role is to intuit and react to what is taking place.

"It's definitely a unique presentation of a story. But it works beautifully. It's magical, honest and ultimately uplifting for what we learn about our characters and, possibly, ourselves," said Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse. "The dialog is so natural. It feels like overheard conversations. This story is witty, soulful, whimsical and altogether unforgettable."

Shinshin Yuder Tsai is taking another turn in the director's chair for this show having previously directed Love/Sick for the 2018 Studio season. He describes himself as someone who works hard, embraces collaboration, and will do everything he can to make his crew and cast feel engaged and at ease but will never compromise on quality.

The cast includes both returning actors and those making their Playhouse debut. Returning are Tod Walker, Henry Weaver, Amara Phelps, and Roxanne Martinez. Making their first appearances for the Playhouse are: Rose London, Jeremy Cooley and Dondre Massey.



SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday June 6 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

Two for One Preview Friday June 7- Tickets are $10.00

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on June 8- Tickets are $27.00

Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00. Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014.

Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Long Beach Recreation golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The box office is open Wednesday-Saturday from 3:00-8:00 pm and Sundays from 1:00-2:00 pm on scheduled matinees.





