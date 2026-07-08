THE DRESSER to Close 2026 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival at The MAIN

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

Nominated for the 1982 Tony (Best Play) and the 1983 Oscar (Best Picture), Ronald Harwood's acclaimed backstage dramedy THE DRESSER follows an aging actor playing King Lear and the loyal assistant struggling to get him onstage as bombs fall around them in war-torn England. A heartbreaking and witty elegy to a by-gone era, highlighting the sacrifices made for art, and the poignant bond between two stubborn, dedicated artists.

The Dresser stars Chris Loprete, William Salyers and Gin Treadwell-Eng, is directed by Marlowe and Calliope Weisman, and designed by Denim Adelaide.

The closing production of the 2026 Santa Clarita Shakespeare Festival, the play is produced by The Tavern Brawlers, the team behind The MAIN's productions of A Couple of Blaguards, Steve Martin's The Underpants, and Harold and Maude.

Tickets available attheMAIN.org or Eventbrite (search Santa Clarita).

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...