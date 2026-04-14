PERFECT ARRANGEMENT To Be Presented By Moxie TheatreWorks At The Main

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PERFECT ARRANGEMENT by Topher Payne will be presented by Moxie TheatreWorks in Santa Clarita, California, with performances running April 24 through April 26, 2026 at The MAIN. The production will feature evening performances at 8:00 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Directed by Ashley Taylor, the cast includes Peter Schiavelli, Tyler Joy, Casey Kassal, Bryce Hamilton, Ashley Taylor, Tommy F. Dunn, and Kara Gibson.

Set against the backdrop of the 1950s, the play draws inspiration from historical events and uses the structure of a sitcom to examine themes of identity, conformity, and personal relationships. The story combines elements of farce with social commentary, exploring the challenges of living authentically in a restrictive cultural climate.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Performances will take place Friday, April 24 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, April 26 at 2:00 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Santa Clarita.

Tickets are priced at $25 for general admission and $20 for students and seniors.